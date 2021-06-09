Processed Cheese Foreman

Jun 9, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • A minimum of 3 years experience in leading a production team in a production environment and preferably have dairy experience and/or relevant dairy qualification
  • candidate must have the ability to perform on his/her duties with limited supervision, have good communication skills and be computer literate
  • Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement. Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate. A code 8 license will be an advantage
  • The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company
  • This position requires shift work and overtime

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for the daily manufacturing
  • Processed cheese through the application of good manufacturing and food safety practices as well as effective people management on his/her shift and the achievement of yields, quality, and production targets
  • Documentation & production figures must be accurate and productivity on an optimal level

Desired Skills:

  • HACCP
  • cheese
  • FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position