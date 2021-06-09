Processed Cheese Foreman

Minimum Requirements:
- A minimum of 3 years experience in leading a production team in a production environment and preferably have dairy experience and/or relevant dairy qualification
- candidate must have the ability to perform on his/her duties with limited supervision, have good communication skills and be computer literate
- Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement. Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate. A code 8 license will be an advantage
- The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company
- This position requires shift work and overtime
Duties and Responsibilities:
- The successful candidate will be responsible for the daily manufacturing
- Processed cheese through the application of good manufacturing and food safety practices as well as effective people management on his/her shift and the achievement of yields, quality, and production targets
- Documentation & production figures must be accurate and productivity on an optimal level
Desired Skills:
- HACCP
- cheese
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma