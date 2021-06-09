Production Planner (Temp) at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Production Planner.

This is a temporary position.

Responsibilities:

Supply:

  • Supply Sourcing with RSA Production volumes for current/next week pack plans, VSP and 4-week forecast
  • Revise Sourcing files throughout the week as changes to supply happen
  • Create, consolidate and distribute the RSA supply information each week to the RSA team and Demand Planning

Logistics:

  • Create and distribute the Production Logistics Plan (LP) to the Logistics team
  • Revise Logistics Plan throughout the week as changes to supply or pack plans happen
  • Conduct the consolidated logistics plan review meeting to create bookings for Production and Procurement LP

Planned vs Actuals:

  • Track pallets produced vs the logistics plan each week for Customer supply chain
  • Track tons produced each week on the pre-varieties for Demand Planning
  • Supply Logistics with year to date volumes against budget each week

Material Planning:

  • Ensure that the materials and service planning methodology used is adequate for our operation and aligned with industry standard
  • Be involved with the daily/weekly materials planning
  • Validate the annual and 4-week carton forecast to ensure that it is in line with the demand plan

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Industrial Engineering or any other tertiary qualification.
  • Production planning experience.
  • Analytical minded.

