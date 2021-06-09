Production Planner (Temp) at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Production Planner.
This is a temporary position.
Responsibilities:
Supply:
- Supply Sourcing with RSA Production volumes for current/next week pack plans, VSP and 4-week forecast
- Revise Sourcing files throughout the week as changes to supply happen
- Create, consolidate and distribute the RSA supply information each week to the RSA team and Demand Planning
Logistics:
- Create and distribute the Production Logistics Plan (LP) to the Logistics team
- Revise Logistics Plan throughout the week as changes to supply or pack plans happen
- Conduct the consolidated logistics plan review meeting to create bookings for Production and Procurement LP
Planned vs Actuals:
- Track pallets produced vs the logistics plan each week for Customer supply chain
- Track tons produced each week on the pre-varieties for Demand Planning
- Supply Logistics with year to date volumes against budget each week
Material Planning:
- Ensure that the materials and service planning methodology used is adequate for our operation and aligned with industry standard
- Be involved with the daily/weekly materials planning
- Validate the annual and 4-week carton forecast to ensure that it is in line with the demand plan
Qualifications and Experience:
- Industrial Engineering or any other tertiary qualification.
- Production planning experience.
- Analytical minded.
Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.