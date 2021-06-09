Production Superintendent

Minimum Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in operations/production management or engineering, a suitable qualification to facilitate sound staff management principles
- A minimum of 5 years managerial experience in a dairy production or FMCG environment
- A sound practical knowledge of dairy processing, application of good manufacturing practices along with the ability to communicate well and motivate staff will be required for this position
- Preference will be given to candidates with milk powder manufacturing experience
Duties and Responsibilities:
- The successful jobholder will ensure that company procedures are maintained and adhered to in order to achieve agreed KPI’s which will include production volumes, yields, utility usages and product quality
- coordinating production and maintenance
- coordination and development of employees, production planning, stock control and ensuring that proper record keeping is practiced in order to comply with quality and safety systems aligned with international standards
- The incumbent will be expected to promote a high level of employee engagement and overall morale and will report to the Business Unit Manager
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- Production
- milk powder manufacturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma