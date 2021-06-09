Production Superintendent

Jun 9, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in operations/production management or engineering, a suitable qualification to facilitate sound staff management principles
  • A minimum of 5 years managerial experience in a dairy production or FMCG environment
  • A sound practical knowledge of dairy processing, application of good manufacturing practices along with the ability to communicate well and motivate staff will be required for this position
  • Preference will be given to candidates with milk powder manufacturing experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • The successful jobholder will ensure that company procedures are maintained and adhered to in order to achieve agreed KPI’s which will include production volumes, yields, utility usages and product quality
  • coordinating production and maintenance
  • coordination and development of employees, production planning, stock control and ensuring that proper record keeping is practiced in order to comply with quality and safety systems aligned with international standards
  • The incumbent will be expected to promote a high level of employee engagement and overall morale and will report to the Business Unit Manager

Desired Skills:

  • FMCG
  • Production
  • milk powder manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

