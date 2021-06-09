Professional Nurse (PHRU)

A Professional Nurse vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research, and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.
The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts
Main purpose of the job
- To provide comprehensive medical care/clinical support to patients enrolled in treatment programs and participants enrolled in clinical trials at the PHRU
Key performance areas
- Consultation of study participants
- Completion of case report forms
- Follow up participants who fail to attend their visits
- To ensure the blood specimens are taken to the laboratory on time
- Ensure specimen kits are available on site
- To ensure that all participants have signed forms to study protocol
- Attend to and resolve queries that are generated by data management staff
- Provide direct clinical care and treatment oversight
- Communicate regularly as needed to the study coordinator and Principal investigator regarding clinical management of subjects
Required minimum education and training
- Grade 12
- Degree/Diploma in Nursing
- Qualified as a Professional Nurse
- Valid Drivers License
Professional body registration
- Registered with the South African Nursing Council
Required minimum work experience
- 2 years of research experience
- Experience in Phlebotomy
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- GCP and HSP Certifications
- Computer Literacy
- Ability to work under pressure and across multiple projects
- Must be detail orientated
- Must be able to work as a member of a team
- Empathy and Understanding to patients
- Ability to lead and work independently as well as be part of a multidisciplinary team
- Flexibility to adapt to changes in study requirements
- Ability to speak local languages
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 15 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund