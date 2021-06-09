Professional Relations and Operations Associate –

Compliance:

Review and approve all interactions that the business undertaken with HCPs/GOs/HCOs

Ensure all activity undertaken is in alignment with all Global compliance policies

Review and approve all logistics related to the activities, providing advice and support to the business to guide them through the requirements

Once approved liaise directly with HCPs/GOs/HCOs. Provide invites to events and details of compensation due

After events ensure all evidence is in place to confirm activity took place

Ensure all documentation is in place to allow speedy reimbursement for services provided

Provide guidance, solutions and approvals for OneMD Market Call Off activities in accordance with the HCC program;

Take responsibility for all local Market requests to utilise the services of our HCPs

Process, review and validate local market requests for approval;

Report and escalate to management as needed;

Responsibility to ensure all activities undertaken by the business have all the required documents and approvals in place before events take place.

Contract Management :

Liaise confidently and transparently with HCPs on all contractual matters

Work closely with legal to produce all Master Service Agreements

Ensure all contracts are in line with the general and local laws and compliance obligations

Calculate Fair Market Value reimbursements dependant on the knowledge and experience of the contracting parties

General:

Maintain all necessary documentation relating to all stages of the process (auditable);

Act as the key point of contact for all stakeholders in relation to all event compliance, HCP contractual and payment matters.

Support management with collection of information for audit purposes

Guide and advise local markets on the approval process of requesting the use of EMEA contracts.

Accountabilities:

Proactively identify business risks and opportunities to continually improve efficiency and effectiveness;

Ensure events adhere to Health Care Compliance guidelines and that all contracts are fully executed in time for services;

Enhance the Professional Relations status by accepting ownership for being customer centric and solutions orientated;

Be transparent with all aspects of non-compliance;

Challenge the status quo.

Qualifications Experience

Educated to Higher Education or equivalent calibre;

Evidence of cross-sector and/or cross functional experience;

Customer service experience;

2-3 years Health Care Industry Experience preferred;

Languages preferred.

SKILLS AND COMPTENCIES:

Customer focused;

Proactive;

Enthusiastic;

Flexible;

Good with people;

Solutions driven and outcomes focused;

Self-motivated;

Good with figures

Excellent customer service and communication skills with the ability to influence and develop tailored solutions;

Ability to select the right communication channels to deliver quick results;

Collaborating and engaging across functional boundaries;

Ability to build strong working relationships globally;

Solid organisational skills, including attention to detail and multitasking skills;

Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team;

Logical and disciplined approach to record storage and maintenance activities;

Ability to manage conflicts constructively;

Good team worker, demonstrating loyalty and commitment to the organisation and team members.

LOCATION:

Willing to travel within EMEA when necessary

* Due to the changing nature of the business, this is not an exhaustive list of responsibilities and the role may be subject to change. Line management may also change.

Please note that only successful candidates will be contacted.

