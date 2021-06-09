Project Manager

Role purpose: To manage and co-ordinate Projects in accordance to the project management methodology.

Key accountabilities and decision ownership

[max 5]:

To manage all Programmes/Projects related to the successful implementation of technology platforms, Operational/Business Support Systems, products/service development, customer solutions deployment

Ensure that the Project Management approach is kept current (i.e. Project Management Methodology) and delivers relevant, revenue enabling results at all times

Acquisition and Management of project resources

Execution of Projects in accordance with Managed Services standards

Communicate the projects and initiatives across all stakeholders

Key performance indicators [max 3]:

Ensure that 1) Project Managers meet clients face to face for the duration of the rollout for

all projects requiring engagement 2) Engage professionally with regards to communication both electronically and physically. 3) Professional weekly customer/ internal update reports per project. Not more than 1 customer compliant in regards to the above.

Installation Revenue Target – Installation revenue target for the month is equal to Projects assigned 4 months earlier. All revenue regardless of assignment date counts to monthly revenue.

Project Documentation Correct templates are utilised. Documentation is signed and stored in the approved locations.

Core competencies, knowledge and experience [max 5]:

Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience (Essential)

Minimum of 3 years experience in the ISP environment (Essential)

Exposure to the network Environment (Essential)

Minimum of 2 years experience in the planning and roll-out of IP-based platforms, systems, or services (essential)

Experience in the IP Environment

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Relevant 3 year degree / diploma with 5 years relevant experience (see above)

OR

Grade 12 with relevant project management certification (longer than 6 months) with 8 years relevant experience (in ITC and rest as per above)

