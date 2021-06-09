QC Inspector

An Automotive Manufacturing client of ours in KwaZulu-Natal is looking for a QC/QA Inspector to join their team.

Desired Skills:

Qualified Artisan or Similar Experience

5 years’ experience working in a manufacturing environment

Experience in reading technical drawings and working with Lathe and Milling Machinery

ISO9001 Implementation/Auditing qualification will be advantageous

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Danielle on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position