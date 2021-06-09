You will welcome all visitors in a professional and friendly manner before notifying the relevant staff member of their arrival. The responsibilities furthermore include answering a multi-line switchboard within the prescribed turn-around time and transferring the calls as accurately and efficiently as possible. General office administration will form part of the Receptionist day to day tasks.
- Matric
- Training in office management will be an advantage
- Computer literate Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Telephone Etiquette and/ or Customer Service related training
- Exposure to, or work experience within the Short-Term Insurance sphere will be an advantage.
- At least 2 years relevant work experience in office administration which includes operating a multi-line switchboard.
- Must be able to speak English & Afrikaans
- Must reside in the West Rand
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
