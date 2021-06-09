Receptionist

You will welcome all visitors in a professional and friendly manner before notifying the relevant staff member of their arrival. The responsibilities furthermore include answering a multi-line switchboard within the prescribed turn-around time and transferring the calls as accurately and efficiently as possible. General office administration will form part of the Receptionist day to day tasks.

Matric

Training in office management will be an advantage

Computer literate Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Telephone Etiquette and/ or Customer Service related training

Exposure to, or work experience within the Short-Term Insurance sphere will be an advantage.

At least 2 years relevant work experience in office administration which includes operating a multi-line switchboard.

Must be able to speak English & Afrikaans

Must reside in the West Rand

