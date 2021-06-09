Receptionist

Jun 9, 2021

You will welcome all visitors in a professional and friendly manner before notifying the relevant staff member of their arrival. The responsibilities furthermore include answering a multi-line switchboard within the prescribed turn-around time and transferring the calls as accurately and efficiently as possible. General office administration will form part of the Receptionist day to day tasks.

  • Matric
  • Training in office management will be an advantage
  • Computer literate Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Telephone Etiquette and/ or Customer Service related training
  • Exposure to, or work experience within the Short-Term Insurance sphere will be an advantage.
  • At least 2 years relevant work experience in office administration which includes operating a multi-line switchboard.
  • Must be able to speak English & Afrikaans
  • Must reside in the West Rand

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Telephone Etiquette
  • Reception desk
  • Bilingual

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 1 to 2 years Switchboard / Reception

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position