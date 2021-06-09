Sales Administration Assistant at Drake International

Our Client is the forefront of retail pricing, merchandising and product display solutions. They are looking for a strong sales administrator to join the Port Elizabeth Team. Minimum Requirements

Matric (Beneficial qualification in sales / administration)

1-2 years sales administration experience

Valid Drivers and Own car (Beneficial)

Computer Literate (Excel Intermediate)

High Level of communication

Duties and Responsibilities

Complete and maintain operational administration for sales.

Co-ordinate logistical distribution of projects, roll outs and orders.

Track and report projects in production, revert back to client the status.

Liaise with all internal departments on the status of briefs, orders and projects.

Ensure all customer catalogues are updated and maintained with correct product mix and pricing.

Answer all incoming customer calls in a professional and efficient manner.

Ensure customer relationship with maintaining service levels.

At times sales support will accompany the Key Account Manager appointments with clients.

On the occasion it will be requested to assist with debtors, this is mainly for all House Accounts and clients that are COD.

Manage correct stock control and maintain the show room

Assist with all walk in clients.

Load sales orders and liaise with freight companies regarding delivery of orders.

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and written, in English, but additional languages would be advantageous

Have the attitude to maintain customer relationships and ensure service levels

Accuracy, adhering to deadlines, initiative and attention to detail are essential qualities

are essential qualities Experience relating to manufacturing businesses would be an advantage

