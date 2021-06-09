Sales Administration Assistant at Drake International

Jun 9, 2021

Our Client is the forefront of retail pricing, merchandising and product display solutions. They are looking for a strong sales administrator to join the Port Elizabeth Team. Minimum Requirements

  • Matric (Beneficial qualification in sales / administration)
  • 1-2 years sales administration experience
  • Valid Drivers and Own car (Beneficial)
  • Computer Literate (Excel Intermediate)
  • High Level of communication

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Complete and maintain operational administration for sales.
  • Co-ordinate logistical distribution of projects, roll outs and orders.
  • Track and report projects in production, revert back to client the status.
  • Liaise with all internal departments on the status of briefs, orders and projects.
  • Ensure all customer catalogues are updated and maintained with correct product mix and pricing.
  • Answer all incoming customer calls in a professional and efficient manner.
  • Ensure customer relationship with maintaining service levels.
  • At times sales support will accompany the Key Account Manager appointments with clients.
  • On the occasion it will be requested to assist with debtors, this is mainly for all House Accounts and clients that are COD.
  • Manage correct stock control and maintain the show room
  • Assist with all walk in clients.
  • Load sales orders and liaise with freight companies regarding delivery of orders.
  • Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and written, in English, but additional languages would be advantageous
  • Have the attitude to maintain customer relationships and ensure service levels
  • Accuracy, adhering to deadlines, initiative and attention to detail are essential qualities
  • Experience relating to manufacturing businesses would be an advantage

