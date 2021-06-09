Sales Administration Assistant at Drake International

Our Client is the forefront of retail pricing, merchandising and product display solutions. They are looking for a strong sales administrator to join the Port Elizabeth Team. Minimum Requirements
- Matric (Beneficial qualification in sales / administration)
- 1-2 years sales administration experience
- Valid Drivers and Own car (Beneficial)
- Computer Literate (Excel Intermediate)
- High Level of communication
Duties and Responsibilities
- Complete and maintain operational administration for sales.
- Co-ordinate logistical distribution of projects, roll outs and orders.
- Track and report projects in production, revert back to client the status.
- Liaise with all internal departments on the status of briefs, orders and projects.
- Ensure all customer catalogues are updated and maintained with correct product mix and pricing.
- Answer all incoming customer calls in a professional and efficient manner.
- Ensure customer relationship with maintaining service levels.
- At times sales support will accompany the Key Account Manager appointments with clients.
- On the occasion it will be requested to assist with debtors, this is mainly for all House Accounts and clients that are COD.
- Manage correct stock control and maintain the show room
- Assist with all walk in clients.
- Load sales orders and liaise with freight companies regarding delivery of orders.
- Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and written, in English, but additional languages would be advantageous
- Have the attitude to maintain customer relationships and ensure service levels
- Accuracy, adhering to deadlines, initiative and attention to detail are essential qualities
- Experience relating to manufacturing businesses would be an advantage
Understanding PastelExcellent Communication SkillsAttention to detailAbility to be self-motivated and driven Salary: [URL Removed] Per Month Please contact Michelle at Drake Port Elizabeth [Phone Number Removed]; for more [URL Removed] you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful.
About The Employer:
Drake International