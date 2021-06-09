Sales / Client Relationship Management (FAIS and RE certified)

Use your strong relationship management skills and previous success within a sales role to land this great, varied, position.

Be responsible for converting warm leads into closed sales whilst building and maintaining client relationships. Excellent commissionable earnings.

To qualify, we require:

Matric certificate

Minimum of 120 FAIS credits

Regulatory Exam for Representatives

2years sales experience within a call centre environment

Strong client relationship management skills

Desired Skills:

Sales

FAIS

RE

Regulatory Exam

About The Employer:

Industry leader that proudly boasts a high performance, friendly and open company culture and working environment. Company provides a definite platform for growth and development for the successful candidate.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Commission

