Sales / Client Relationship Management (FAIS and RE certified)

Jun 9, 2021

Use your strong relationship management skills and previous success within a sales role to land this great, varied, position.

Be responsible for converting warm leads into closed sales whilst building and maintaining client relationships. Excellent commissionable earnings.

To qualify, we require:

  • Matric certificate
  • Minimum of 120 FAIS credits
  • Regulatory Exam for Representatives
  • 2years sales experience within a call centre environment
  • Strong client relationship management skills

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • FAIS
  • RE
  • Regulatory Exam

About The Employer:

Industry leader that proudly boasts a high performance, friendly and open company culture and working environment. Company provides a definite platform for growth and development for the successful candidate.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund
  • Commission

