Sales Consultant

The role is responsible for new business sales, which will require client discussions, meetings, demonstrations, presentations, and the compilation of proposals. These engagements can range from face 2 face, through to extensive online and digital interactions.
Qualifications and experience:
- Matric /Grade 12
- BCom Information Technology or similar degree
- Minimum of 3 years experience in the technology industry
- Must have own vehicle
- Experience in working in a solution selling environment
- Solid knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook
- Tech Savvy
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify potential clients within the relevant network
- Create genuine sales opportunities that meet the client’s needs
- Maintain and develop relationships with clients
- Assess the customers’ needs together with the customer and co-create (and co-innovate) their solutions
- Understand the market we are working in to develop further solutions for clients
- Obtain constructive feedback from clients to better serve their needs
- Provide client relationship support for existing clients to enhance their use of the solutions
- Provide regular feedback to the business on the application of our solutions within target markets to support our Product roadmap, marketing, and sales activities
- Contribute subject matter expert knowledge into documentation/content, project scoping, and presentations for winning account opportunities
- Introduce and coach new members of the sales team on our latest solution technologies
- Use an internal, external, and social network to approach the market in a more effective way
- Show impact and the ability to quickly gain confidence as a basis to close the deal.
-
Success in this role will be determined by:
-
Sales numbers
- Development value-added
- Return on Investment
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Technology Industry
- Microsoft Excel
- Word and Outlook
- Tech Savy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree