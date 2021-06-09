Sales Consultant

Jun 9, 2021

The role is responsible for new business sales, which will require client discussions, meetings, demonstrations, presentations, and the compilation of proposals. These engagements can range from face 2 face, through to extensive online and digital interactions.

Qualifications and experience:

  • Matric /Grade 12
  • BCom Information Technology or similar degree
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in the technology industry
  • Must have own vehicle
  • Experience in working in a solution selling environment
  • Solid knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook
  • Tech Savvy

Key Responsibilities:

  • Identify potential clients within the relevant network
  • Create genuine sales opportunities that meet the client’s needs
  • Maintain and develop relationships with clients
  • Assess the customers’ needs together with the customer and co-create (and co-innovate) their solutions
  • Understand the market we are working in to develop further solutions for clients
  • Obtain constructive feedback from clients to better serve their needs
  • Provide client relationship support for existing clients to enhance their use of the solutions
  • Provide regular feedback to the business on the application of our solutions within target markets to support our Product roadmap, marketing, and sales activities
  • Contribute subject matter expert knowledge into documentation/content, project scoping, and presentations for winning account opportunities
  • Introduce and coach new members of the sales team on our latest solution technologies
  • Use an internal, external, and social network to approach the market in a more effective way
  • Show impact and the ability to quickly gain confidence as a basis to close the deal.

  • Success in this role will be determined by:

  • Sales numbers

  • Development value-added
  • Return on Investment

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Technology Industry
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Word and Outlook
  • Tech Savy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

