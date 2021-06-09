Sales Consultant

The role is responsible for new business sales, which will require client discussions, meetings, demonstrations, presentations, and the compilation of proposals. These engagements can range from face 2 face, through to extensive online and digital interactions.

Qualifications and experience:

Matric /Grade 12

BCom Information Technology or similar degree

Minimum of 3 years experience in the technology industry

Must have own vehicle

Experience in working in a solution selling environment

Solid knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook

Tech Savvy

Key Responsibilities:

Identify potential clients within the relevant network

Create genuine sales opportunities that meet the client’s needs

Maintain and develop relationships with clients

Assess the customers’ needs together with the customer and co-create (and co-innovate) their solutions

Understand the market we are working in to develop further solutions for clients

Obtain constructive feedback from clients to better serve their needs

Provide client relationship support for existing clients to enhance their use of the solutions

Provide regular feedback to the business on the application of our solutions within target markets to support our Product roadmap, marketing, and sales activities

Contribute subject matter expert knowledge into documentation/content, project scoping, and presentations for winning account opportunities

Introduce and coach new members of the sales team on our latest solution technologies

Use an internal, external, and social network to approach the market in a more effective way

Show impact and the ability to quickly gain confidence as a basis to close the deal.

Success in this role will be determined by:

Sales numbers

Development value-added

Return on Investment

Desired Skills:

Sales

Technology Industry

Microsoft Excel

Word and Outlook

Tech Savy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

