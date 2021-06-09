Sales Consultant & Account Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An exciting opportunity which includes travel abroad is on offer by a provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions in Durbanville seeking an ambitious Sales Consultant & Account Manager with a background in a high-end professional business service environment. You will be responsible for the oversight of a portfolio of assigned client accounts, your core focus being on Business Development though the acquisition of new customers and managing existing client accounts, this therefore includes early customer development work as well as sales and marketing activities. You will require a relevant B Degree, preferably in Engineering, experience in a similar role, Lead Generation, Sales Pipeline Management and strong Negotiation skills. You must have SA citizenship and be open to relocating to the USA.DUTIES:

Sell the services and solutions that the company/manufacturer offers.

Develop sales and marketing strategies and materials.

Maintain and grow a strong client base.

Find new business opportunities and maintain a healthy pipeline for future deals.

Respond to new and current client base regarding complaints and service enquiries.

Be a brand ambassador that represents the companys brand and values.

Revenue growth within assigned accounts.

Value creation in terms of acquiring new deals and maintaining high Customer Satisfaction score working closely with Delivery teams.

Adherence to the CRM processes.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Relevant B Degree-level Qualification (Engineering preferred).

Experience/Skills

1-2 Years experience in a relevant or adjacent area of Sales or Marketing.

Account/Sales Planning.

Experience in developing leads and researching potential clients.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to make presentations.

Client relationship building skills.

Sales Pipeline Management.

Account Management.

Negotiation skills.

Familiarity with relevant software, including Microsoft Office.

Ability to contact customers, complete sales and manage other tasks independently.

Time management and prioritization skills to meet deadlines and close sales in a timely manner.

Willingness to adapt and implement new marketing strategies and sales methods.

Quick thinking to provide creative solutions that address customers’ needs and concerns.

Ability to work remotely.

South African citizenship.

Willingness to relocate to the USA.

ATTRIBUTES:

Interpersonal skills and comfort with meeting new people on a daily basis.

Attention to detail.

Able to work under pressure.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

