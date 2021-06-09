Sales Manager

Jun 9, 2021

Technical Competencies & Experience

  • Relevant Degree in Agriculture.
  • AVCASA / BASOS certificate will be an added advantage.
  • 5 years experience in a sales management position.
  • Advising and providing technical support to clients
  • Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English.
  • Willing to travel extensively.
  • Experience working with GIS will be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of export fruit industry.
  • Knowledge of pesticides and plant diseases.

BehavioralCompetencies

  • Interpersonal skills
  • Presentation skills
  • Strong time management skills
  • Proactive
  • Excellent management skills

If you meet the above criteria, please sent your CV [Email Address Removed]

IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful

