Sales Support at FinIT Select Staffing

Jun 9, 2021

  • Key Performance Areas
  • Actioning of new store activations + deactivations which is put through change control process and managed until done.
  • PGS monitoring and maintenance to ensure SLA levels are met.
  • Day to day operational issues such as, report issues, store not connecting, will be logged on the incident system and managed until completion.
  • Monitoring and assigning the incidents and ensuring timeously response is given by constantly following up with the relevant resources.
  • Attending weekly/monthly visitor meetings with our customers in order to resolve any issues that may have arisen when required or requested by the CRM/ Sales representative.
  • Preparation of all documentation required for all Sales representatives prior to leaving for a meeting.
  • Preparation of the minutes, reports, claims, invoices to be prepared on a monthly basis in order to provide the sales representative with a pack of documents prior to them leaving for a meeting with the client.
  • Maintain and improve our service levels
  • Managing and Monitoring progress of airtime projects. This will entail liaising with project leaders and will encompass testing plus sign-off.
  • Crisis Management: Constantly dealing with escalations and trying to resolve with the relevant departments (From web-support, operations, customer care, etc)
  • Resolving Prepaid Electricity issues: queries received via telephone, fax or email from collectors, receivers and consumers.
  • Resolving Airtime issues
  • Resolving GVS issues.
  • Resolving all VAS issues
  • Assisting CRM’S with current processes/current systems, etc
  • Constantly assisting the technical departments of clients with terminal issues, area restrictions, server issues, etc (Be prepared to often work after hours)
  • Retaining the existing clients by ensuring timeously responses and excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Keeping abreast of any new products or solution within the Company environment
  • Understanding timelines and expectations relating to the deliverables expected of you
  • Ensuring at all times that the client queries are resolved within a couple hours unless there is a larger issue.
  • Escalation to Team leader of any production incidents as well as the CRM/Sales representative and department manager of such issues.
  • Assisting Receiver CRM’S or Receivers with payment queries, report issues, late files, etc

Position entails being the contact point for the following:
o Web Support
o Operations
o Customer Care
o Third party support
o Third party collector and receiver support

Qualifications

  • Matric

Experience

  • Minimum 2-years office administration
  • Word, Excel, PowerPoint proficiency essential

The successful applicant must:

  • Have excellent verbal and written communication skills in order to make the client (internal and external) experience a success
  • Have a confident yet reassuring manner with clients at all times. Good telephone and face-to-face personal skills are essential
  • Have good customer service skills
  • Be self-driven and have high energy levels
  • Be organized and assertive
  • Be a logical thinker
  • Be able to work independently, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility
  • Be able to work overtime and on weekends when required

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • Ms Word
  • CRM
  • PowerPoint
  • escalations
  • crisis management
  • web support
  • thord party support
  • customer support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

