Senior Financial Manager

Based in Roodepoort.

A very well-established large financial services company is looking for a Senior Financial Manager to join their team. The candidate will be managing the financial function whilst ensuring that the companys reporting structure is on par.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Statutory reporting.

Budgets and forecasts.

Managing a highly skilled team and individuals.

Requirements:

Chartered accountant

5 Years minimum experience

Management experience

Statutory reporting experience

