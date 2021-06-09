SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER -C# at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

NEW WORK IN This job is worthy of a good discussion; they’re not trying to mimic other banks but rather are trending as the first behavioural group within their class. Rumour has it they are a fast-paced, trendy scale-up environment for smart, self-driven people.

I am looking for two Senior Full Stack Developer’s to work in cahoots! You will work on a brand new platform; building applications & integrating with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers/ devs working on different layers of the infrastructure.

To land this job, you need to be original, be bold & be skilled in:

You have 8+ years’ experience as an avid coder- proficient in C# .Net, .Net Core

You are skilled in JavaScript, & web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

Angular 10 will serve you well

OOD methodologies

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns & SOLID principles

Decent integration skills -RESTful APIs

Qualifications:

An IT Related Degree

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

