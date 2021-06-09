Senior JavaScript/TypeScript Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions for advanced and predictive analytics seeks a meticulous & forward-thinking Senior JavaScript/TypeScript Full Stack Developer who is passionate about developing data driven, multi modal, performant applications. You must have strong JavaScript, TypeScript, React, GraphQL, Jest, Storybook, a track record in Full Stack Development with a focus on Frontend and an interest in Machine Learning/AI. If you are able to speak German and have some Cloud experience preferably Google Cloud, this will prove hugely [URL Removed] JavaScript and TypeScript with exceptional attention to detail.

Track-record in Full Stack Development, with a focus on Frontend.

Experience with modern web-technologies around React, GraphQL, Jest, Storybook, etc.

Cloud experience will be a big plus, Google Cloud preferred.

Data engineering (transformation, storage, etc, especially. Cloud native) another plus.

interested to evaluate and learn about new technologies and frameworks on the full JS/TS stack and also Machine Learning/AI.

German speaking most welcome.

ATTRIBUTES:

Organised, structured, reliable person.

Organised, structured, reliable person.

