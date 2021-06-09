Senior Manager Facilities and Property Management

Jun 9, 2021

  • Define, implement and manage the Facilities Management strategy this includes overall management of the Retained Organisation (including Health and Safety, Lease Management, Moves and Churns) and Outsourced Vendor.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • 4-year tertiary qualification or related MBA / Masters Advantageous
  • Professional qualification in the following fields: Building Science/ Real Estate/ Security, Health & Safety, Facilities Management
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in property management or real estate
  • Project Management experience
  • Exposure to Telecommunication and GSM Technology Infrastructure

POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategic Input:

  • Ensure the Corporate Facilities Management strategy is adhered to
  • Contribute to and challenge the long-term strategy for facilities management and ensure alignment of all activities undertaken to the strategy
  • Contribute towards medium-term forecasts and predictions (2-5 years)
  • Analyse trends and highlight areas of the business that may be developed further
  • Define and implement the Facilities Management strategy aligned with the overall company strategy

Budget Management:

  • Manage the Facilities Management budget ensuring optimisation of budget
  • Maintain a detailed understanding of the costs per site, per category and ensure these costs are managed
  • Analyse financial information on a monthly basis to identify and fully understand all anomalies, ensure all anomalies are resolved
  • Compile the financial forecast in conjunction with Business Finance & Planning

Safety, Risk Management and Quality Assurance:

  • Ensure quality standards are met and adhered to
  • Construct, implement / fine-tune methods, processes / systems to enhance effectiveness / meet organisational goals
  • Ensure that building regulatory standards are adhered to

SHE Operational Management:

  • Manage the company SHE Management requirement, aligning it to overall Infrastructure Strategy
  • Input into the long-term plan for the Employee Relations Unit with specific reference to SHE
  • Deliver SHE Strategy Outputs and manage the implementation thereof Achieve SHE Legal Compliance
  • Mange and promote opportunities in the context of SHE Management and provide feedback accordingly
  • Ensure organisational SHE compliance through strategy and SHE resource Management
  • Ensure constant communication of the organisational SHE strategy to staff

Moves and Churns, Space Planning:

  • Ensuring that moves and churns are carried out effectively, and cost effectively.

Lease Management:

  • Develop and implement a lease management strategy ensuring optimisation and savings
  • Ensure that new leases and renewals are secured in line with Procurement policies and processes
  • Ensure overall accountability for the management of leases nationally
  • In partnership with the Legal department negotiate lease contracts
  • Oversee the negotiation and communication of lease renewal requirements ( price, space)
  • Implement cost-saving activities
  • Ensure Lease Management systems are in place for the management of Leases
  • Review and approve lease purchasing agreements before General management approval

Contract Management:

  • Together with Procurement and / or Commercial Legal and / or the company assist with the negotiation, implementation and auditing of all Facilities related contractual obligations (3rd Parties and Vendors)
  • Control costs, drive service excellence and mitigate risks to gain increased value from their vendors throughout the contract life cycle
  • Ensure all facilities contractual obligations are aligned to best practise and meet the required statutory and / or regulatory requirements
  • Assist in balancing legal and contractual risk
  • Define and implement Service Level Agreements, and performance management KPIs for all Vendors
  • Management contract delivery on a monthly basis to ensure compliance without exception
  • Manage all partner agreements, service agreements and non-disclosure agreements together with Procurement
  • Enforce document retention responsibilities for these agreements

Tender Process:

  • Together with Procurement and / or Commercial Legal and / or the company manage all facilities related tender processes (RFI /RFP / RFQ)
  • Ensure adherence to the company PPP’ relating to tender processes

Vendor Management:

  • Develop and implement best practise processes to optimally develop, manage and control vendor contracts, relationships and performance for the efficient delivery of contracted products and services.
  • Ensure that no action by the Outsourced vendor and / or Service providers cause or contribute to loss of services, which disrupt business continuity
  • Meet with Vendors on a monthly basis to resolve all areas of concern or non-performance
  • Prepare and issue monthly management report covering all areas of service delivery, Outsourced Vendor performance and budget management

Facilities Management (Hard Services):

  • Develop and drive the security strategy and ensure all the company properties are properly secure and safe for all employees and / customers at all times
  • Ensure the optimum management of security management programmes
  • Create or modify a framework of policies, procedures, standards and benchmarks that set out best practice and security performance objectives
  • Conduct security risk management for the organisation and ensure optimisation of the function and take action to address risks
  • Ensure optimum safety policies and procedures are in place and adhered to
  • Complete responsibility for ensuring all hard services delivered by the Outsourced Vendor are delivered in line with all relevant legislation, local and best practice
  • Ensure constant monitoring of properties and facilities by managing spot checks / audits on all properties
  • Ensure accurate record is kept of all security breaches
  • Ensure adequate security protocols are tested and implemented

Facilities Management (Soft Services):

  • Complete responsibility for ensuring all soft services delivered by the Outsourced Vendor are delivered in line with all relevant regulations and best practice
  • Conduct spot checks / audits on all properties

Customer Satisfaction:

  • Build, develop and maintain customer relationships with key stakeholders
  • Meet with Key Stakeholders / Executives and ensure all the company properties meet business requirements
  • Put contingency plans in place to prevent delays and enhance the customer experience
  • Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future

Reporting:

  • Disseminate critical information (after insightful analysis) for purposes of supporting the financial and business decisions of the organisation
  • Develop, implement and maintain a reporting system / process to highlight major costs streams and risks

Ad-Hoc Projects:

  • Determine, document, and review requirements for projects within the scope of the value stream or impacting processes and systems
  • Design, analyse and document workflow and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness
  • Identify Business Improvement and Optimisation opportunities that will result in improvement of process performance
  • Construct business cases for initiations proposed by the business. Research and consider best practice, local conditions, trends, as well as competitor activity
  • Drive the execution of agreed projects
  • Drive the implementation, tracking, monitoring and compliance of Projects
  • Co-ordinate project reporting
  • Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
  • Manage Project risks

