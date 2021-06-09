Senior Manager Facilities and Property Management

- Define, implement and manage the Facilities Management strategy this includes overall management of the Retained Organisation (including Health and Safety, Lease Management, Moves and Churns) and Outsourced Vendor.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 4-year tertiary qualification or related MBA / Masters Advantageous
- Professional qualification in the following fields: Building Science/ Real Estate/ Security, Health & Safety, Facilities Management
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in property management or real estate
- Project Management experience
- Exposure to Telecommunication and GSM Technology Infrastructure
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategic Input:
- Ensure the Corporate Facilities Management strategy is adhered to
- Contribute to and challenge the long-term strategy for facilities management and ensure alignment of all activities undertaken to the strategy
- Contribute towards medium-term forecasts and predictions (2-5 years)
- Analyse trends and highlight areas of the business that may be developed further
- Define and implement the Facilities Management strategy aligned with the overall company strategy
Budget Management:
- Manage the Facilities Management budget ensuring optimisation of budget
- Maintain a detailed understanding of the costs per site, per category and ensure these costs are managed
- Analyse financial information on a monthly basis to identify and fully understand all anomalies, ensure all anomalies are resolved
- Compile the financial forecast in conjunction with Business Finance & Planning
Safety, Risk Management and Quality Assurance:
- Ensure quality standards are met and adhered to
- Construct, implement / fine-tune methods, processes / systems to enhance effectiveness / meet organisational goals
- Ensure that building regulatory standards are adhered to
SHE Operational Management:
- Manage the company SHE Management requirement, aligning it to overall Infrastructure Strategy
- Input into the long-term plan for the Employee Relations Unit with specific reference to SHE
- Deliver SHE Strategy Outputs and manage the implementation thereof Achieve SHE Legal Compliance
- Mange and promote opportunities in the context of SHE Management and provide feedback accordingly
- Ensure organisational SHE compliance through strategy and SHE resource Management
- Ensure constant communication of the organisational SHE strategy to staff
Moves and Churns, Space Planning:
- Ensuring that moves and churns are carried out effectively, and cost effectively.
Lease Management:
- Develop and implement a lease management strategy ensuring optimisation and savings
- Ensure that new leases and renewals are secured in line with Procurement policies and processes
- Ensure overall accountability for the management of leases nationally
- In partnership with the Legal department negotiate lease contracts
- Oversee the negotiation and communication of lease renewal requirements ( price, space)
- Implement cost-saving activities
- Ensure Lease Management systems are in place for the management of Leases
- Review and approve lease purchasing agreements before General management approval
Contract Management:
- Together with Procurement and / or Commercial Legal and / or the company assist with the negotiation, implementation and auditing of all Facilities related contractual obligations (3rd Parties and Vendors)
- Control costs, drive service excellence and mitigate risks to gain increased value from their vendors throughout the contract life cycle
- Ensure all facilities contractual obligations are aligned to best practise and meet the required statutory and / or regulatory requirements
- Assist in balancing legal and contractual risk
- Define and implement Service Level Agreements, and performance management KPIs for all Vendors
- Management contract delivery on a monthly basis to ensure compliance without exception
- Manage all partner agreements, service agreements and non-disclosure agreements together with Procurement
- Enforce document retention responsibilities for these agreements
Tender Process:
- Together with Procurement and / or Commercial Legal and / or the company manage all facilities related tender processes (RFI /RFP / RFQ)
- Ensure adherence to the company PPP’ relating to tender processes
Vendor Management:
- Develop and implement best practise processes to optimally develop, manage and control vendor contracts, relationships and performance for the efficient delivery of contracted products and services.
- Ensure that no action by the Outsourced vendor and / or Service providers cause or contribute to loss of services, which disrupt business continuity
- Meet with Vendors on a monthly basis to resolve all areas of concern or non-performance
- Prepare and issue monthly management report covering all areas of service delivery, Outsourced Vendor performance and budget management
Facilities Management (Hard Services):
- Develop and drive the security strategy and ensure all the company properties are properly secure and safe for all employees and / customers at all times
- Ensure the optimum management of security management programmes
- Create or modify a framework of policies, procedures, standards and benchmarks that set out best practice and security performance objectives
- Conduct security risk management for the organisation and ensure optimisation of the function and take action to address risks
- Ensure optimum safety policies and procedures are in place and adhered to
- Complete responsibility for ensuring all hard services delivered by the Outsourced Vendor are delivered in line with all relevant legislation, local and best practice
- Ensure constant monitoring of properties and facilities by managing spot checks / audits on all properties
- Ensure accurate record is kept of all security breaches
- Ensure adequate security protocols are tested and implemented
Facilities Management (Soft Services):
- Complete responsibility for ensuring all soft services delivered by the Outsourced Vendor are delivered in line with all relevant regulations and best practice
- Conduct spot checks / audits on all properties
Customer Satisfaction:
- Build, develop and maintain customer relationships with key stakeholders
- Meet with Key Stakeholders / Executives and ensure all the company properties meet business requirements
- Put contingency plans in place to prevent delays and enhance the customer experience
- Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future
Reporting:
- Disseminate critical information (after insightful analysis) for purposes of supporting the financial and business decisions of the organisation
- Develop, implement and maintain a reporting system / process to highlight major costs streams and risks
Ad-Hoc Projects:
- Determine, document, and review requirements for projects within the scope of the value stream or impacting processes and systems
- Design, analyse and document workflow and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness
- Identify Business Improvement and Optimisation opportunities that will result in improvement of process performance
- Construct business cases for initiations proposed by the business. Research and consider best practice, local conditions, trends, as well as competitor activity
- Drive the execution of agreed projects
- Drive the implementation, tracking, monitoring and compliance of Projects
- Co-ordinate project reporting
- Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
- Manage Project risks
Desired Skills:
- Facilities Management strategy
- Retained Organisation
- property management
- real estate
- Project Management
- Telecommunication
- GSM Technology Infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree