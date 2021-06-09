Senior Salesforce Vlocity Developer at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our business units to fill in a role aSenior Salesforce Vlocity Developer4 months contractStart date 1 July 2021Remote workThe key requirement is for a Senior Salesforce Vlocity Developer who will be responsible for the development, integration, and deployment of custom solutions using the [URL Removed] platform including Vlocity, Lightning Components, Visualforce, and Apex classes and triggers to enhance the customer experience that our client provides for their [URL Removed] candidate should have the following skills and experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience in Salesforce CRM app development

At least 3 years of experience in Vlocity Development and Cloud implementation

5+ years of experience in Visualforce, [URL Removed] and Apex

Salesforce certified ideally including completed Platform Developer II and Vlocity CPQ / Platform Essentials certifications

Should have experience of working on deployment teams, ideally using Agile development techniques

Should have experience in enterprise CRM implementations

In-depth knowledge of key processes in industry-specific CRM solutions (e.g. Quote to Order, MACD, Policy Management)

EPC Implementation experience and implementation experience in Vlocity Order Management for Telecom/Media Industry preferred but not essential

