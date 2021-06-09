Senior Software Developer (.NET Core) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg urgently seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Software Developer with a passion for growing and applying technical skills. Your core role will be to build, enhance & maintain products and/or systems to enable business plans and meet long-term objectives using the identified architecture. You will assume ownership in the design, development & delivery of high-quality products and/or systems and services that exceed stakeholders expectations. You must possess a Degree in Computer Science or a related field, have work experience in a similar role and extensive Agile Development, SCRUM and/or Extreme Programming methodologies and your tech toolset should include the following: .Net Core, JavaScript, REST API/Web API, Entity Framework or similar, Postman and Azure.KPAs –

Review of software requirements.

Design of systems to meet business needs.

Produce production-ready code.

Mentor and review code written by Junior Developers.

Produce relevant architecture documents.

DUTIES:

Possess and apply a broad knowledge of principles, practices, and procedures of software development to the completion of difficult assignments.

Successfully develop, deliver and maintain high quality software (requirements, design, code, documentation, etc.).

Work with Product Managers early on to shape product definition so that it can be built in flexible, extensible, and robust way.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

Evaluate progress and results and recommend major changes in procedures.

Partner effectively with all team members to deliver against commitments.

Ensure all tasks are completed to the required quality standards.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Experience/Skills

Relevant work experience.

Extensive experience with Agile Development, SCRUM, and/or Extreme Programming methodologies.

.Net Core

JavaScript

REST API / Web API

Entity Framework or similar

API development & testing tools e.g., Postman

Microsoft Azure

