Senior Specialist: Project Manager – Telecommunications at The Focus Group

The Project Manager will manage and deliver Projects within the environment. The Project Manager should have a full overview of the project requirements ensuring all projects are delivered to scope, on time, within budget and of high-quality standards. Responsible for managing, controlling and coordinating all the activities related to the implementation of projects in area of responsibility and across all operating companies, to ensure that projects are completed on time, within budget, as well as in compliance with the necessary standards and specifications. Responsible for leading, planning, organising,governing and controlling resources, procedures, and timing of project implementation.

Leadership and Planning

Monitoring and Controlling

Delivery and Support

Reporting, Governance and Compliance

Manage all technically complex multi-vendor projects on time, within budget and of high quality.

Develop and deliver a project management program encompassing all the details of a project to the teammembers.

Responsible for managing, controlling and coordinating all the activities related to the implementation ofprojects in area of responsibility and across all operating companies.

Diverse technical skills management across opcos.

Accountable for the coordination and management of change and release management.

Qualifications:

Relevant industry certification (e.g. PMP, Prince2)

Related University degree (e.g. B degree in Commerce or appropriate NQF level qualification)

Experience:

Demonstrated experience in leading project teams

Telecommunication or ICT experience with at least 3 years inmanaging IT projects

Extensive experience at successfully managing challengingand complex projects and outsourced vendors.

Has proven, relationship, communication and presentationskills

Influence and manage all project stakeholders to get to the endgoal

Requirements:

Knowledge of project management methodology and experience with majordefined PM approaches (for example, PMI, Prince II or agile)

Proficient in MS Office, MS Excel and Power Point

Knowledge of the Project Management Life Cycles, Software Delivery LifeCycles, Business and Systems Analysis, Change Enablement Principles

Knowledge of IT BSS/ OSS Application and Telecom processes

