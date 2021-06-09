Senior Systems Engineer

Jun 9, 2021

An opportunity has become available for a Senior Systems Engineer in Durban.

Key responsibilities

  • Maintenance of ISP network and hosting environment, including mail, DNS, firewall, web and all virtual server environments.
  • Effective involvement in projects and the rollout of solutions to clients.
  • Support and maintenance of custom in-house applications.
  • Managing the integrity of the network, server deployment, and security.
  • Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken
  • Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration
  • Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team
  • Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g. access authentication and disaster recovery)
  • Build and document network management and telemetry road maps for infrastructure and services.
  • Integrate network management platforms into the Microsoft cloud for new and existing technologies.
  • Experience in workload deployments to public clouds: Amazon, Azure, etc
  • Architecture and design of fault tolerant systems

Essential competencies

  • Advanced server systems administration (Linux/Unix)
  • Advanced networking routing, switching, firewalling and general IP networking experience
  • Advanced DNS administration
  • VMware, HyperV, ESXi and related
  • A minimum of 5 years experience installing, maintaining and supporting a corporate/ISP infrastructure environment.
  • A minimum of 5 years working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely
  • A minimum of 5 years experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)
  • VPN and WAN setup/support
  • Indepth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
  • CCNA/CCNP (or equivalent)
  • SAN/NAS technologies

Advantageous skills

  • Mail server experience (Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, Antispam/Antivirus, DNSBL, SMTP protocol & general mail routing)
  • Wireless networking
  • LAMP stack
  • Mikrotik
  • BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
  • PHP & WordPress admin
  • Veeam
  • Fortinet
  • Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience
  • Experience with helpdesk ticketing systems such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.
  • Microsoft certifications, including MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500
  • Microsoft Azure certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500

