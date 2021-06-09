Social Media Specialist / Manager at Headhunters

Calling all Social and Digital Media Specialists!

Do you take your social seriously, or are you seriously social? Our client is seeking a perceptive Social and Digital Media Specialist with mad social networking skills. They are looking for a team player with good communication skills, a creative personality and a high sense of urgency.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Degree, diploma or certificate in Digital Media Strategy and Social Media.

1-2 Years experience in a similar position.

Up-to-date portfolio and details of relevant social mediums you are active on and monitoring [Non-negotiable].

Ability to interact and communicate with customers on a professional basis.

Ability to take initiative and come up with ideas, solutions and engage in creative brainstorming.

Ability to take responsibility for your own work.

Ability to apply yourself and continually add value.

Desire to understand the nature of the business and/or client.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage social media accounts for various brands.

Work with clients to create a creative brief of what they require and execute it from concept to delivery stage (including client presentations).

Deliver creative solutions based on business briefs.

Work across the creative, design, and production teams to ensure proper and full implementation of the project plan.

Create posts according to the brief and project plan.

Continuously monitor and evaluate progress and social media presence for various brands.

Liaise with clients to discuss development progress.

Please consider applications unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

