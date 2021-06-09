Social Media Specialist / Manager at Headhunters

Calling all Social and Digital Media Specialists!
Do you take your social seriously, or are you seriously social? Our client is seeking a perceptive Social and Digital Media Specialist with mad social networking skills. They are looking for a team player with good communication skills, a creative personality and a high sense of urgency.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree, diploma or certificate in Digital Media Strategy and Social Media.
- 1-2 Years experience in a similar position.
- Up-to-date portfolio and details of relevant social mediums you are active on and monitoring [Non-negotiable].
- Ability to interact and communicate with customers on a professional basis.
- Ability to take initiative and come up with ideas, solutions and engage in creative brainstorming.
- Ability to take responsibility for your own work.
- Ability to apply yourself and continually add value.
- Desire to understand the nature of the business and/or client.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage social media accounts for various brands.
- Work with clients to create a creative brief of what they require and execute it from concept to delivery stage (including client presentations).
- Deliver creative solutions based on business briefs.
- Work across the creative, design, and production teams to ensure proper and full implementation of the project plan.
- Create posts according to the brief and project plan.
- Continuously monitor and evaluate progress and social media presence for various brands.
- Liaise with clients to discuss development progress.
Please consider applications unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.