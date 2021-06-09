Solar PV Design Engineer

A client of ours is looking for a Solar PV Design Engineer.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineer (BSc/BEng Electrical)

1-3 years of Solar PV Design experience

Experience in the C&I industry (Commercial and Industrial) on Roof top and Ground mount projects

About The Employer:

*This job will expire on 30 June 2021

