Specialist: Direct Messaging at Legalwise

Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?

Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?

If our commitment to society resonates with you, then please respond to this call to join our Direct Messaging team.

Purpose of the Role:

The purpose of this role is to fulfil a specialist function in respect of rendering first class, once off legal advice and assistance to non-Members on the Company’s various digital platforms in respect of civil, criminal or labour matters.

Would you say that:

You are customer orientated in your approach?

You have the ability to build rapport quickly with people?

You possess sound legal knowledge?

You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?

You are solution orientated with excellent problem solving abilities on digital platforms?

Then look no further, the LegalWise Direct Messaging team is where you should be living your purpose and your commitment to the Law.

Here is what your key responsibilities will entail:

Providing once off Legal advice and assistance via digital channels to Non-Members.

Building rapport quickly with people.

Providing recommendations on how to improve on efficiencies.

These are the following prerequisites to join our Company:

Completed LLB

Ability to speak English and any other official Language

Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Closing Date: 17/06/2021

If you haven’t received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, unfortunately you have not been shortlisted.

Desired Skills:

Legal Advice

Communicating

Customer Skills

Customer Service

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

