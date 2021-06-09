Support Analyst at Parvana

Support Analyst (Parvana)
About the Client:
- In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.
Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Responsibilities:
- Working with devs to resolve and troubleshoot environment level issues.
- Supporting various teams to perform patch updates / upgrades.
- Supporting the production deployments, change preparation and deploying the change on production.
- Managing, troubleshooting and monitoring data components such as Elasticsearch, Cassandra.
- Attending to remedy tickets on a day-to-day basis.
- Investigating and resolving environmental issues (Ensuring environmental stability).
- Troubleshooting problems, QA and production environment as necessary.
- Ensure 24/7 support on severity 1 and 2 incidents.
- Coordinating with other vendors and supporting the team on problem resolution.
- Performing troubleshooting, incident response and WebLogic patching.
- Performing data loading as and when needed and when on Production Standby.
- Performing production standby on rotational basis (Perform system health checks, check health check logs and system logs, follow the incident management process to raise incidents and work towards resolving them, perform RCAs and document them as and when required.)
- Documentation of investigations, new R&D, new processes, etc.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years relevant work experience as a support analyst.
- Communication skills – good management and technical written and verbal skills essential.
- Sound end to end investigation and data analysis skills.
- Ability to solve complex problems on business applications and processes.
- Ability to interact with management, development and support teams.
Type:
- Contract
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]