T-SQL Software Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- This role involves support and configuration for our clients
running our HR and Payroll software.
- A good understanding and experience in/of relational
databases, T-SQL, best practice coding principles and
standards is essential to the business.
- On occasion we do work under pressure to deliver according to project
deadlines; this may involve overtime.
- Your ability to solve problems, debug and deliver error-free solutions with high
attention to detail is required.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- IT Degree / Diploma or equivalent
Essential Experience required:
- Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
- Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
- Knowledge of take-on of data / importing /exporting of data
Beneficial:
- Crystal Reports
- HR / Payroll Systems knowledge
- QlikView (Beneficial)
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Knowledge of take-on of data / importing /exporting of data
- Microsoft Transact-SQL skills
- Microsoft SQL Server knowledge
- Support and configuration for our clients running our HR and Payroll software.
- A good understanding and experience in/of relational databases, T-SQL, best practice coding principles and standards is essential to the business.
- On occasion we do work under pressure to deliver according to project
deadlines; this may involve overtime.
- Your ability to solve problems, debug and deliver error-free solutions with high
attention to detail is required.
- Troubleshooting skills
- Confident communication skills with the ability to liaise at all levels
- Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware and other equipment
- Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)
- You must be a SA citizen, have a valid driver??s license and your own car.
Personality and Attributes: Personality Characteristics:
- Good communication skills (Verbal and written)
- Estimate, manage and prioritize work effectively
- Good time management ?? able to deliver to tight timeframes
- Confident, enthusiastic with a methodical approach
- Team worker, but able to be self-reliant
- Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills
- Natural curiosity
- Energetic / Go-getter
- Ability to think out-of-the-box