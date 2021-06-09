T-SQL Software Engineer

Jun 9, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • This role involves support and configuration for our clients
    running our HR and Payroll software.
  • A good understanding and experience in/of relational
    databases, T-SQL, best practice coding principles and
    standards is essential to the business.
  • On occasion we do work under pressure to deliver according to project
    deadlines; this may involve overtime.
  • Your ability to solve problems, debug and deliver error-free solutions with high
    attention to detail is required.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

  • IT Degree / Diploma or equivalent

Essential Experience required:

  • Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
  • Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
  • Knowledge of take-on of data / importing /exporting of data

Beneficial:

  • Crystal Reports
  • HR / Payroll Systems knowledge
  • QlikView (Beneficial)

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Troubleshooting skills
  • Confident communication skills with the ability to liaise at all levels
  • Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware and other equipment
  • Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)
  • You must be a SA citizen, have a valid driver??s license and your own car.

Personality and Attributes: Personality Characteristics:

  • Good communication skills (Verbal and written)
  • Estimate, manage and prioritize work effectively
  • Good time management ?? able to deliver to tight timeframes
  • Confident, enthusiastic with a methodical approach
  • Team worker, but able to be self-reliant
  • Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills
  • Natural curiosity
  • Energetic / Go-getter
  • Ability to think out-of-the-box

