Team Lead – Web Developer

- Supervision and personal development of a team of highly skilled developers. Managing the delivery of multiple complex simultaneous system development projects from design through to release.
- Capable of understanding and contributing to the technical solution from design through to code level.
- Working closely with Development Project Managers and Business Analysts to produce accurate delivery estimates and manage the transition from analysis through to design and delivery.
- Provide regular and effective progress updates to and work closely with Development Project Managers to ensure the management of any delivery.
- Define delivery phases of the project including activities, sub-activities, and milestones ensuring these are documented and used as the basis for the project event log, issues and risk log and any subsequent reporting.
- Ensure awareness, involvement and support from the key stakeholders and participants by building strong project teams and maintaining robust communication on the project status throughout its life cycle.
- Participate in reviews and meetings and provide updates on project progress.
- Take responsibility for ensuring that risks and issues are identified and managed closely and drive all stakeholders to deliver on time and to the required quality standards.
- Work closely with relevant teams internally to ensure alignment and coordination across operations as part of the seamless implementation of existing and new systems.
- Contributing to post implementation reviews helping to demonstrate success or otherwise of projects.
- Supporting project resource scheduling and department capacity planning.
- Contribution to the definition of departmental and systems strategies and progression of any allocated objectives.
- Ownership, development and management of allocated departmental processes. Undertake small analysis projects in the form of consultancy.
- Work on a wide range of projects involving the implementation of new and existing systems, solutions and processes.
-
Take responsibility for making key decisions to ensure the successful implementation of all initiatives.
-
A Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a similar field.
- At least 6 years’ working experience as a web developer.
- Experience in the development of software using Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud platform, Kubernetes, API development .
- An understanding and exposure to Concourse-ci, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, Search Engine optimization, Subscription modelled businesses.
- Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills. Excellent personal organisation and ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.
- Solid understanding of web design and development principles.
- In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.
- Knowledge of the google cloud platform
- Good understanding of GIT version control
- A portfolio of web design and projects you’ve worked on.
- Flexibility in the workplace.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading contributor in digital media