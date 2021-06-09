Team Lead – Web Developer

Jun 9, 2021

  • Supervision and personal development of a team of highly skilled developers. Managing the delivery of multiple complex simultaneous system development projects from design through to release.
  • Capable of understanding and contributing to the technical solution from design through to code level.
  • Working closely with Development Project Managers and Business Analysts to produce accurate delivery estimates and manage the transition from analysis through to design and delivery.
  • Provide regular and effective progress updates to and work closely with Development Project Managers to ensure the management of any delivery.
  • Define delivery phases of the project including activities, sub-activities, and milestones ensuring these are documented and used as the basis for the project event log, issues and risk log and any subsequent reporting.
  • Ensure awareness, involvement and support from the key stakeholders and participants by building strong project teams and maintaining robust communication on the project status throughout its life cycle.
  • Participate in reviews and meetings and provide updates on project progress.
  • Take responsibility for ensuring that risks and issues are identified and managed closely and drive all stakeholders to deliver on time and to the required quality standards.
  • Work closely with relevant teams internally to ensure alignment and coordination across operations as part of the seamless implementation of existing and new systems.
  • Contributing to post implementation reviews helping to demonstrate success or otherwise of projects.
  • Supporting project resource scheduling and department capacity planning.
  • Contribution to the definition of departmental and systems strategies and progression of any allocated objectives.
  • Ownership, development and management of allocated departmental processes. Undertake small analysis projects in the form of consultancy.
  • Work on a wide range of projects involving the implementation of new and existing systems, solutions and processes.

  • Take responsibility for making key decisions to ensure the successful implementation of all initiatives.

  • A Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a similar field.

  • At least 6 years’ working experience as a web developer.
  • Experience in the development of software using Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud platform, Kubernetes, API development .
  • An understanding and exposure to Concourse-ci, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, Search Engine optimization, Subscription modelled businesses.
  • Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills. Excellent personal organisation and ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.
  • Solid understanding of web design and development principles.
  • In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.
  • Knowledge of the google cloud platform
  • Good understanding of GIT version control
  • A portfolio of web design and projects you’ve worked on.
  • Flexibility in the workplace.

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelors degree
  • information technology
  • computer science
  • BSc
  • web developer
  • software developer
  • JS
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • Python
  • CSS
  • Docker
  • Google Cloud
  • Kubernetes
  • API Development
  • API
  • SEO
  • UX Design
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A leading contributor in digital media

