Team Leader- Customer Support at Moonspin Pty Ltd

Key Responsibilities:
Quality Assessments:
- Ensure Monthly QA goals are met
- Create coaching plans and provide the required level of coaching and mentoring
People Management:
- Create and manage Career Development and growth plans for your Team
- Escalate Training specific needs to your Floor Manager and ensure follow-up
- Analyse and monitor Team performance trends monthly to ensure delivery meets the required standard
- Facilitate a learning environment by ensuring effective knowledge transfer amongst your team members and the wider Customer Support team
- Adhering to people management processes inclusive of coaching, audits and addressing disciplinary issues
- Conduct Monthly Performance Reviews
Compliance:
- Ensure adherence to all RG and Compliance
- Ensure that all RG related errors raised from the RG/Complaints team are actioned immediately, documented and feedback provided to your Floor Manager.
Floor Management:
- Ensure agreed SLAs are met
- Facilitate effective shift handover discussions
- Ensure Senior Management and/or Licensee(s) are kept abreast of any operational or player impacting issues
- Ensure all Hosts on shift are briefed on current issues, priorities and objectives
- Ensure that technical impacts are logged and resolved
- Manage formal escalations when needed
- Proactive follow up on escalated queries to ensure timeous resolution to customer concerns
- Play an active role in process improvement initiatives
- Identify system enhancements and tool requirements needed to improve efficiency and effort within the Call Center.
- Participate in recruitment activities internally and externally.
The ideal candidate for this role:
- Grade 12 or equivalent
- Excellent customer support background using live chat & e-mails
- Previous people leadership experience (Minimum 2 years)
- Own transport
- Flexibility to work shifts in a 24/7 environment
- Excellent computer proficiency (MS Office – Word, Excel and Outlook)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Analytical and high attention to detail
- Self-managed, reliable, and confident
- Adaptable and flexible in an ever-changing environment
Moonspin is committed to transformation and redressing of past inequalities. Our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our selection process.
Desired Skills:
- People Management
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Excellent customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Moonspin is proud to offer industry leading Customer Service, Risk/Fraud and Tech Development services to our international client base. Our expertise lies in delivering world class multilingual customer support 24/7, maintaining strict Risk/Fraud processes and developing state of the art technological designs and features. We hire experienced top talent people which enables us to offer exceptional business services, while enjoying a “work hard play hard” engaged environment.
Purpose of the Role
Reporting to the Floor Manager, you will be required to manage all aspects of your team’s performance, ensuring that our players receive world class customer service and support.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Free Parking