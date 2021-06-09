Team Leader- Customer Support at Moonspin Pty Ltd

Key Responsibilities:

Quality Assessments:

Ensure Monthly QA goals are met

Create coaching plans and provide the required level of coaching and mentoring

People Management:

Create and manage Career Development and growth plans for your Team

Escalate Training specific needs to your Floor Manager and ensure follow-up

Analyse and monitor Team performance trends monthly to ensure delivery meets the required standard

Facilitate a learning environment by ensuring effective knowledge transfer amongst your team members and the wider Customer Support team

Adhering to people management processes inclusive of coaching, audits and addressing disciplinary issues

Conduct Monthly Performance Reviews

Compliance:

Ensure adherence to all RG and Compliance

Ensure that all RG related errors raised from the RG/Complaints team are actioned immediately, documented and feedback provided to your Floor Manager.

Floor Management:

Ensure agreed SLAs are met

Facilitate effective shift handover discussions

Ensure Senior Management and/or Licensee(s) are kept abreast of any operational or player impacting issues

Ensure all Hosts on shift are briefed on current issues, priorities and objectives

Ensure that technical impacts are logged and resolved

Manage formal escalations when needed

Proactive follow up on escalated queries to ensure timeous resolution to customer concerns

Play an active role in process improvement initiatives

Identify system enhancements and tool requirements needed to improve efficiency and effort within the Call Center.

Participate in recruitment activities internally and externally.

The ideal candidate for this role:

Grade 12 or equivalent

Excellent customer support background using live chat & e-mails

Previous people leadership experience (Minimum 2 years)

Own transport

Flexibility to work shifts in a 24/7 environment

Excellent computer proficiency (MS Office – Word, Excel and Outlook)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Analytical and high attention to detail

Self-managed, reliable, and confident

Adaptable and flexible in an ever-changing environment

Moonspin is committed to transformation and redressing of past inequalities. Our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our selection process.

Desired Skills:

People Management

Leadership/Management Skills

Excellent customer service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Moonspin is proud to offer industry leading Customer Service, Risk/Fraud and Tech Development services to our international client base. Our expertise lies in delivering world class multilingual customer support 24/7, maintaining strict Risk/Fraud processes and developing state of the art technological designs and features. We hire experienced top talent people which enables us to offer exceptional business services, while enjoying a “work hard play hard” engaged environment.

Purpose of the Role

Reporting to the Floor Manager, you will be required to manage all aspects of your team’s performance, ensuring that our players receive world class customer service and support.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Free Parking

Learn more/Apply for this position