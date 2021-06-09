Team Leader – Short Term Insurance at The Conducive Group PTY (Ltd)

Jun 9, 2021

Remuneration: Basic Salary plus commission

Education and Experience

  • Matric
  • RE and Class of Business Training and relevant qualifications (would be an advantage)
  • Proven telesales experience (minimum of 1 year)
  • Minimum of 1-year experience in Short Term Insurance

Responsibilities

  • Daily management of individual contact center agents
  • Ensure daily, weekly and monthly performance targets are proactively managed
  • Ensure that customers are kept happy and satisfied by providing prompt response and efficient service at all times
  • Ensure a safe and harmonious working environment for all team members
  • Ongoing focus on recognition
  • Build relationships with other functions in the business

Key Competencies

  • Demonstrate a high level of leadership and managerial ability
  • Analytical
  • Strong planning and organizational skills for effective implementation
  • Strong people management skills
  • The ability to persuade, influence, and lead in a cooperative manner
  • Solutions-oriented
  • Strong client service orientation
  • Responsive and proactive
  • Have attention to detail
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Problem-solving
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Ability to work independently
  • Knowledge of MS Word, Excel

5 vacancies available for this position

Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • Computer Skills
  • creative thinking
  • Performance Reviews
  • leadership
  • management
  • team work
  • sales
  • Call center management
  • insurance skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimization experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission plus incentives

