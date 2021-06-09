UHT Production Foreman

Jun 9, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • A minimum of 5 years Supervisory experience in a FMCG or Dairy Manufacturing environment
  • tertiary qualification in production management or similar
  • The job holder will have good people management skills to effectively lead a team of Supervisors and other factory staff
  • Computer literacy and previous dairy packaging experience will be to the incumbent’s advantages

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Achievement of daily operational production targets
  • Line utilization and housekeeping through effective staff management and adherence to the requirements of the quality system
  • Ensuring compliance to health and safety standards

Desired Skills:

  • Supervisory experience
  • FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position