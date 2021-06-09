UHT Production Foreman

Minimum Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 years Supervisory experience in a FMCG or Dairy Manufacturing environment
- tertiary qualification in production management or similar
- The job holder will have good people management skills to effectively lead a team of Supervisors and other factory staff
- Computer literacy and previous dairy packaging experience will be to the incumbent’s advantages
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Achievement of daily operational production targets
- Line utilization and housekeeping through effective staff management and adherence to the requirements of the quality system
- Ensuring compliance to health and safety standards
Desired Skills:
- Supervisory experience
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma