Unified Communications Architect at The Focus Group

To design an integrated, Group-wide network capable of offering multiple Unified Communications products, primarily Voice, but also including Messaging and Collaboration.

Unified Communications Network

Key architect in the creation and design of advanced voice services like Unified Communications, Voice Conferencing, Fixed to Mobile, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Voice OTT, etc.

Architect and define the requirements for 3rd party network elements (like an Online Charging System) that is to become part of the core voice environment; assisting with integration and testing

Provide specifications and work with Development teams to define OSS/BSS requirements and subsequent integration via technologies such as APIs. Define tools that harness the core VoIP APIs to accelerate customer service/product development cycles or that ease operation in the lab or production environments

Assists in development of processes and workflows to migrate legacy customers to the new architecture and associated hardware platforms, method of procedure for migration of legacy solutions to new architectures, and new hardware platforms.

Strategic Advisory: work with the product and development team to create and design products that take full advantage of unique assets.

Assist team of Operational and Support Staff in supporting customers within the LIT voice network, implementing future products and services within Companys network.

Contributor to future solution design through input into future releases of our UC service portfolio

New Business Development

Microsoft Voice (Teams Direct Routing)

Establishing architecture for integration of Microsoft Voice environment with the LIT voice environment (all applicable Opcos)

Strategic Advisory: providing guidance to the Products team to create and design applicable products and the pricing of these products.

Assist team of Operational and Support Staff in supporting Microsoft customers within the LIT voice network.

Essential Requirements:

Degree in Electronic Engineering Specialisation in Telecommunications

Experience Required:

Fixed-line/Mobile Telecommunications networks

OTT telecommunications networks

Development background (OSS / BSS / integration)

