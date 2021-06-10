Accountant

Jun 10, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 – 5 years Accounting experience with emphasis on tax
  • Completed SAICA or SAIPA articles
  • BCom degree in Accounting or Financial Management (either completed or in progress)
  • Good understanding/experience of Company- and Trust Tax
  • Strong MS Excel skills
  • Experience in SARS Procedures in processes (e.g. E-Filng)
  • AccFin experience(beneficial)
  • CaseWare experience (beneficial)
  • MS Office (MS Word, etc.)
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Clean Credit Record

Key responsibilities:

Tax Assessments

  • Manage entire process of Tax assessments
  • Completing tax returns from statements
  • Submitting all tax returns (corporates and trusts)
  • Analyse discrepancies between returns and calculations/statements
  • Objections against tax assessment
  • Management reporting

Follow Up

  • Communication regarding supporting documentation, etc.
  • Manage Tax register
  • Register log on AccFin (AccFin Sky)
  • Weekly management reporting

Financial Statements

  • Small companies
  • Individuals

Desired Skills:

  • Taxation
  • Tax Returns
  • MS Excel
  • Corporate tax
  • Tax Accounting
  • AccFin
  • Caseware
  • Trust Tax
  • Tax Register
  • SARS
  • Efiling
  • Tax Administration
  • Personal Tax

Desired Accreditations:

  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
  • South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

Chartered Accounting / Auditing Firm established in 1992

