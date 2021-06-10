Minimum Requirements:
- 3 – 5 years Accounting experience with emphasis on tax
- Completed SAICA or SAIPA articles
- BCom degree in Accounting or Financial Management (either completed or in progress)
- Good understanding/experience of Company- and Trust Tax
- Strong MS Excel skills
- Experience in SARS Procedures in processes (e.g. E-Filng)
- AccFin experience(beneficial)
- CaseWare experience (beneficial)
- MS Office (MS Word, etc.)
- Excellent communication skills
- Clean Credit Record
Key responsibilities:
Tax Assessments
- Manage entire process of Tax assessments
- Completing tax returns from statements
- Submitting all tax returns (corporates and trusts)
- Analyse discrepancies between returns and calculations/statements
- Objections against tax assessment
- Management reporting
Follow Up
- Communication regarding supporting documentation, etc.
- Manage Tax register
- Register log on AccFin (AccFin Sky)
- Weekly management reporting
Financial Statements
- Small companies
- Individuals
Desired Skills:
- Taxation
- Tax Returns
- MS Excel
- Corporate tax
- Tax Accounting
- AccFin
- Caseware
- Trust Tax
- Tax Register
- SARS
- Efiling
- Tax Administration
- Personal Tax
Desired Accreditations:
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
About The Employer:
Chartered Accounting / Auditing Firm established in 1992