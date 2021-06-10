Accounts Controller (Fixed-term contract) at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists within our Finance Accounts Receivable department based in Kempton Park, reporting to the Credit Supervisor. Qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply. Please note that this is a fixed-term contract position and not a permanent role.

Key areas of responsibility for this role include, but are not limited to:

Mitigate outstanding debt and minimise risk within the terms granted to each customer, in accordance with the Collective Accounts Receivable policies;

Applying all relevant Internal Processes such as Receipt Allocation, Releasing of Orders, Credit Notes, Constant reporting of overdue Customers to the Supervisor and Manager;

To plan and manage various meetings with Customers and Internal Cross Department functions;

Planning, Matrix reporting and constant communication on various platforms with all related Internal departments;

Safety and housekeeping;

Matric with Bookkeeping/Accounting;

Minimum 3 years experience in debt collecting in the Commercial industry;

Must have experience in Asset/Stock control;

Proven ability to negotiate and build strong customer relationships;

Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential;

Deadline driven, ability to work under pressure;

Must be willing to travel as and when required;

Must be immediately available;

Must have valid and unendorsed drivers license;

Computer literate and proficient in MS Office Suite, TEAMS and the JDE system.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

