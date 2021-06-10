Agronomist – Row Crops at KinsgleyIrons Recruitment

The Agronomist’s role will be to lead sales, in line with business Strategy and Objectives, through relationship building, business development and sales activities, technical expertise, and Operational business involvement.

BSc Agriculture/Horticulture or similar

BASOS/AVCASA

2- 5 years’ Experience as an Agronomist

Knowledge and Experience in Region Specific Crops

Must be willing to travel

Develop and implement strategies for business growth within the area

Monthly reporting on Sales Target’s and progress

Provide technical advice to agents on the use of products on various crops

Help distributors to develop solutions for crops

Design and develop innovative products with the product development team

Manage distribution, logistics and supply chain activities, in colaboiration with Depot Managers and other team members

