Apple Developer

A Financial Services client based in JHB seeks an Apple Developer with 5 years programming and Design experience.

Experience and requirements

Completed B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

5 years + experience in programming and system design.

Strong Apple experience required

Object C, C++ Programming skills

Strong Swift experience required

Full application development cycle experience

Must have a proven record of an app published on Apple store

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Apple

C

C++

programming skills

swift

Learn more/Apply for this position