A Financial Services client based in JHB seeks an Apple Developer with 5 years programming and Design experience.
Experience and requirements
- Completed B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.
- 5 years + experience in programming and system design.
- Strong Apple experience required
- Object C, C++ Programming skills
- Strong Swift experience required
- Full application development cycle experience
- Must have a proven record of an app published on Apple store
- Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
- System Design experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Apple
- C
- C++
- programming skills
- swift