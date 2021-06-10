Application Security Specialist
Jun 10, 2021
Listed client based in Rosebank, Johannesburg is now hiring for a Application Security Specialist.
|Qualifications & Experience:
- 6 Years IT Experience
- 5 Years experience in Information Security
- Undergraduate or masters degree preferably in one of the following areas Business Management, Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, and other related majors
- And /or technical experience working within large IT type environments
- 5+ Years direct incident response, cyber security red team / pen tester experience
- Certifications such as CEH, OSCP, Application Security
