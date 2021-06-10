Application Security Specialist

Jun 10, 2021

Listed client based in Rosebank, Johannesburg is now hiring for a Application Security Specialist.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • 6 Years IT Experience
  • 5 Years experience in Information Security
  • Undergraduate or masters degree preferably in one of the following areas Business Management, Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, and other related majors
  • And /or technical experience working within large IT type environments
  • 5+ Years direct incident response, cyber security red team / pen tester experience
  • Certifications such as CEH, OSCP, Application Security

