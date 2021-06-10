AWS Platform Architect at Sabenza IT

Jun 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Platform Architect (AWS_Vortex platform)to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

  • 2 Years minimum AWS experience
  • 5+ years development experience

Level of Experience: Expert

Minimum qualifications required:
Relevant IT / Business Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Exiting role as Platform architect to assist the AWS platform with platform related tasks
  • Governance, Consulting and Service for applications on AWS-platform, including regular updates for DevOps Teams.
  • Cloud-Security and architecture
  • Develop cloud infrastructure
  • Logging, Monitoring, Alerting on AWS platform
  • Create and update Documentation guidelines for DevOps teams
  • Managing/Monitoring Costs

Generic Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Knowledge of Cloud architectures, system design, software development, infrastructure architecture and DevOps.
  • A sound knowledge of IT cloud security requirements
  • Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Specific Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Git
  • JSON
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript / Node.js
  • AWS CDK
  • CloudFormation
  • AWS network setup
  • All types of LB
  • Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash)
  • Fargate
  • RDS
  • KMS
  • S3
  • IAM

VPC (including private link, peering and so on…)

  • EC2
  • AWS Config
  • AWS Systems Manager
  • Kinesis
  • SQS
  • HashiCorp Vault is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud-Security and architecture
  • Develop cloud infrastructure
  • infrastructure architecture and DevOps

