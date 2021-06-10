AWS Platform Architect at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Platform Architect (AWS_Vortex platform)to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

2 Years minimum AWS experience

5+ years development experience

Level of Experience: Expert

Minimum qualifications required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

Exiting role as Platform architect to assist the AWS platform with platform related tasks

Governance, Consulting and Service for applications on AWS-platform, including regular updates for DevOps Teams.

Cloud-Security and architecture

Develop cloud infrastructure

Logging, Monitoring, Alerting on AWS platform

Create and update Documentation guidelines for DevOps teams

Managing/Monitoring Costs

Generic Technical/Functional Skills:

Knowledge of Cloud architectures, system design, software development, infrastructure architecture and DevOps.

A sound knowledge of IT cloud security requirements

Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Specific Technical/Functional Skills:

Git

JSON

TypeScript

JavaScript / Node.js

AWS CDK

CloudFormation

AWS network setup

All types of LB

Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash)

Fargate

RDS

KMS

S3

IAM

VPC (including private link, peering and so on…)

EC2

AWS Config

AWS Systems Manager

Kinesis

SQS

HashiCorp Vault is a plus

Desired Skills:

Cloud-Security and architecture

Develop cloud infrastructure

infrastructure architecture and DevOps

