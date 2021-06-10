AWS Platform Architect at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Platform Architect (AWS_Vortex platform)to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience:
- 2 Years minimum AWS experience
- 5+ years development experience
Level of Experience: Expert
Minimum qualifications required:
Relevant IT / Business Degree
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Exiting role as Platform architect to assist the AWS platform with platform related tasks
- Governance, Consulting and Service for applications on AWS-platform, including regular updates for DevOps Teams.
- Cloud-Security and architecture
- Develop cloud infrastructure
- Logging, Monitoring, Alerting on AWS platform
- Create and update Documentation guidelines for DevOps teams
- Managing/Monitoring Costs
Generic Technical/Functional Skills:
- Knowledge of Cloud architectures, system design, software development, infrastructure architecture and DevOps.
- A sound knowledge of IT cloud security requirements
- Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
Specific Technical/Functional Skills:
- Git
- JSON
- TypeScript
- JavaScript / Node.js
- AWS CDK
- CloudFormation
- AWS network setup
- All types of LB
- Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash)
- Fargate
- RDS
- KMS
- S3
- IAM
VPC (including private link, peering and so on…)
- EC2
- AWS Config
- AWS Systems Manager
- Kinesis
- SQS
- HashiCorp Vault is a plus
Desired Skills:
- Cloud-Security and architecture
- Develop cloud infrastructure
- infrastructure architecture and DevOps