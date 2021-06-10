BI Business Analyst (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Financial Services provider seeks a solutions-orientated BI Business Analyst who enjoys the challenge of resolving complex data challenges to fill a 1-Year-Contract role. You will effectively grasp business requirements and translate these into specifications for development while ensuring requirements are thoroughly analysed, accurately documented and effectively communicated to the BI Developers. You must possess a relevant tertiary qualification & a BA Certification. If in addition, you have completed a Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling course (Kimball methodology), this will prove hugely beneficial. You must also have 5 years Business Analysis experience, with exposure to the full Business Intelligence SDLC, have worked with BI front-end tools to develop Proof of Concepts, Transactional systems, Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD), Data Analysis, Cognos, SQL & Excel Pivot or [URL Removed] an in-depth understanding of designated business areas and related data topics.

Build and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders and ensure ongoing communication.

Gather the users data and reporting requirements.

Facilitate Requirement sessions.

Accurately present user requirements in Business Requirement Specification and Reporting Specification documentation.

Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL.

Assist with impact analysis of new requirement on existing data and reporting.

Document Functional Requirements to the source system.

Map the Requirements to source systems data.

Develop logical design of Star Schema.

Create test cases/plans and perform testing on new data models developed.

Ensure quality assurance and reconciliation of the new reports.

Train and support users.

Stay abreast of Analysis techniques.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Business Analyst Certification.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, with exposure to the full Business Intelligence SDLC.

Experience working with BI front-end tools to develop Proof of Concepts.

Knowledge of Transactional systems, Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD) and business models and business processes, business rules and Data Analysis.

Proficient in one or more BI visualisation tools (e.g., Cognos).

Proficiency in Microsoft SQL for data analysis.

Excel Pivot or PowerPivot.

Advantageous

A Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling course (Kimball methodology).

ATTRIBUTES:

Business acumen.

Expert attention to detail and accuracy.

Numerical and analytical skills.

Learning agility and curiosity.

