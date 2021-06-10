BI Support Consultant

Our client, a retail giant, is the kind of company that enables you to be more. You can expect to be challenged by the work that you do – allowing you the opportunity to grow and develop yourself professionally and [URL Removed] are actively looking for a BI Support Consultant to join their dynamic Business Intelligence team in Cape Town.

You will be responsible for providing functional SAP BW support for customer requests through analysis, configuration, testing and training of system modules. You will support and enhance SAP BW, and cross-skill into other BI technologies.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma combined with 2-4 years’ SAP BW experience. You need to have a solid understanding of SAP ECC data structures, interfaces to SAP BW and non-SAP system integration.

Exposure to a customer service environment is essential as well as excellent communication skills (verbal and written) as you will be dealing with various stakeholders.

We are ideally looking for someone who has come from a business/data analysis background with the ability to read, write and communicate data in context, including an understanding of data sources and constructs and the ability to describe the use case, the application and resulting value.

An understanding of Retail will be highly beneficial.

If you want to be part of a team (and company) that is quickly changing the industry and constantly pushing the envelope, then this role is for you!

