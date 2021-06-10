Bookkeeper / Office Administrator at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth and offering business print solutions, is looking to employ an experienced / mature Bookkeeper / Office Administrator; with a long standing and proven track record in a business environment. Minimum of 5 years’ bookkeeping experience is required. MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- General Bookkeeping:
- Creditors
- Debtors
- Wages
- Work together with company auditors.
- Ensuring that sound financial management practices are developed and maintained.
- Processing of payroll on VIP.
- Oversight of front of house.
- Managing tasks associated with office administration.
- Maintaining BBEEE scorecard and certification (level 2).
- Performing admin duties.
- Assisting in resolving admin problems.
- Performing selected PA tasks on behalf of the Managing Director.
- Working closely with the MD.
Skills / Qualifications and Experience required:
- Matric
- Financial qualification – advantageous
- 5 Years experience in bookkeeping
- Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the bookkeeping best practices
- Previous experience using Pastel and VIP essential
- Skilled in Microsoft Office
- Candidate should possess a demonstrated capacity to build relationships internally and externally.
- Candidate should have demonstrated experience in a bookkeeping function for an organization of similar size and scope.
- Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others.
- Candidates must be a team player.
COMPETENCIES:
- Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times.
- Attention to detail.
- Exceptional communication skills.
- High work ethic.
- Ability to meet deadlines.
- Must be able to multi-task.
- Strong administrative skills.
- Time management skills.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.