Bookkeeper / Office Administrator at Headhunters

Jun 10, 2021

Our client based in Port Elizabeth and offering business print solutions, is looking to employ an experienced / mature Bookkeeper / Office Administrator; with a long standing and proven track record in a business environment. Minimum of 5 years’ bookkeeping experience is required. MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • General Bookkeeping:
    • Creditors
    • Debtors
    • Wages
    • Work together with company auditors.
  • Ensuring that sound financial management practices are developed and maintained.
  • Processing of payroll on VIP.
  • Oversight of front of house.
  • Managing tasks associated with office administration.
  • Maintaining BBEEE scorecard and certification (level 2).
  • Performing admin duties.
  • Assisting in resolving admin problems.
  • Performing selected PA tasks on behalf of the Managing Director.
  • Working closely with the MD.

Skills / Qualifications and Experience required:

  • Matric
  • Financial qualification – advantageous
  • 5 Years experience in bookkeeping
  • Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the bookkeeping best practices
  • Previous experience using Pastel and VIP essential
  • Skilled in Microsoft Office
  • Candidate should possess a demonstrated capacity to build relationships internally and externally.
  • Candidate should have demonstrated experience in a bookkeeping function for an organization of similar size and scope.
  • Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others.
  • Candidates must be a team player.

COMPETENCIES:

    • Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times.
    • Attention to detail.
    • Exceptional communication skills.
    • High work ethic.
    • Ability to meet deadlines.
    • Must be able to multi-task.
    • Strong administrative skills.
    • Time management skills.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

