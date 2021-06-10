Bookkeeper / Office Administrator at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth and offering business print solutions, is looking to employ an experienced / mature Bookkeeper / Office Administrator; with a long standing and proven track record in a business environment. Minimum of 5 years’ bookkeeping experience is required. MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

General Bookkeeping: Creditors Debtors Wages Work together with company auditors.

Ensuring that sound financial management practices are developed and maintained.

Processing of payroll on VIP.

Oversight of front of house.

Managing tasks associated with office administration.

Maintaining BBEEE scorecard and certification (level 2).

Performing admin duties.

Assisting in resolving admin problems.

Performing selected PA tasks on behalf of the Managing Director.

Working closely with the MD.

Skills / Qualifications and Experience required:

Matric

Financial qualification – advantageous

5 Years experience in bookkeeping

Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the bookkeeping best practices

Previous experience using Pastel and VIP essential

essential Skilled in Microsoft Office

Candidate should possess a demonstrated capacity to build relationships internally and externally.

Candidate should have demonstrated experience in a bookkeeping function for an organization of similar size and scope.

Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others.

Candidates must be a team player.

COMPETENCIES:

Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times. Attention to detail. Exceptional communication skills. High work ethic. Ability to meet deadlines. Must be able to multi-task. Strong administrative skills. Time management skills.



Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

