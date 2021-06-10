Business Development Consultant at CareerJunction

CareerJunction, a leading South African Job board and e-Recruitment Services Company is looking to recruit an experienced Corporate New Business Development Consultant who will be responsible for selling new, portal and Recruitment/ HR based services solutions.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a territory and account plan that ensures a robust pipeline of services and software opportunities.

Generate opportunities through networking, cold calling, and prospecting.

Execute an end-to-end sales process including the ability to find and develop appropriate sales opportunities, uncover complex customer needs, develop and propose solutions, manage customer negotiations, and close profitable business deals.

Engage with customers using a consultative selling approach influencing buyers by identifying their individual needs and motivations.

Work in collaboration with management, delivery, and other CareerJunction resources as needed in order to most effectively and professionally represent CareerJunction and its subsidiaries.

Provide timely and accurate sales pipeline and revenue forecasts.

Ensure a smooth transition to service delivery teams and provide ongoing account management to ensure customer satisfaction.

Desired Experience & Qualifications:

Cold calling

Prospecting

Sales

Proposals

Forecasting

Pipeline Management

Consultative Selling

Account Management

Matric

Computer literate

Fluent in English & Afrikaans

Must have valid drivers’ license and own vehicle

Package & Remuneration

CTC remuneration plus commission.

Benefits include:

Medial Aid with Discovery Health

Provident Fund

Group Life Cover

Disability Cover

Funeral Cover

