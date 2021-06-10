Business Development Consultant at CareerJunction

CareerJunction, a leading South African Job board and e-Recruitment Services Company is looking to recruit an experienced Corporate New Business Development Consultant who will be responsible for selling new, portal and Recruitment/ HR based services solutions.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute a territory and account plan that ensures a robust pipeline of services and software opportunities.
- Generate opportunities through networking, cold calling, and prospecting.
- Execute an end-to-end sales process including the ability to find and develop appropriate sales opportunities, uncover complex customer needs, develop and propose solutions, manage customer negotiations, and close profitable business deals.
- Engage with customers using a consultative selling approach influencing buyers by identifying their individual needs and motivations.
- Work in collaboration with management, delivery, and other CareerJunction resources as needed in order to most effectively and professionally represent CareerJunction and its subsidiaries.
- Provide timely and accurate sales pipeline and revenue forecasts.
- Ensure a smooth transition to service delivery teams and provide ongoing account management to ensure customer satisfaction.
Desired Experience & Qualifications:
- Cold calling
- Prospecting
- Sales
- Proposals
- Forecasting
- Pipeline Management
- Consultative Selling
- Account Management
- Matric
- Computer literate
- Fluent in English & Afrikaans
- Must have valid drivers’ license and own vehicle
Package & Remuneration
CTC remuneration plus commission.
Benefits include:
- Medial Aid with Discovery Health
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Cover
- Disability Cover
- Funeral Cover
Desired Skills:
- Cold Calling
- SAP
- External sales
- B2B
- New Busines Development
- Forecasting
- Pipeline Management
- Solution Sales
