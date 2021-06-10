We are looking for someone based in our Johannesburg office to perform a business support analyst role for the Head of Service.
The role requires someone who is organised, logical, methodical, process oriented with technical competence. This person should be able to understand the flows, but also have the ability to think outside of the box – strategic thinking and planning of process flow improvements.
- Job Description
- Salesforce admin support
- Admin support to the Head of Service
- Documentation of processes
- Tech liaison between Branches and Processing Centre
- Data reporting and analytics
- Salesforce reporting and dashboard creation
- Qualifications and Experience
- Excellent High School and University Results
- Qualification in one of the following, or similar: Process Engineering, Information Systems, Finance/Commerce
- Background in data analytics or similar is favorable
- Salesforce Admin Trailhead Certification is favorable
- Experience with Salesforce is favorable
- MS Suite literate (excel, reports)
- Good command of English Language
- Salary is market related and based on previous experience
- Interview Process
PLEASE SEND CV
Desired Skills:
- TRAILHEAD CERTIFICATION
- Data Analysis
- DATA ANALYTICS
- DATA REPORTING
- PROCESS ENGINEERING
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree