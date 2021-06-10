Business Support Analyst

We are looking for someone based in our Johannesburg office to perform a business support analyst role for the Head of Service.

The role requires someone who is organised, logical, methodical, process oriented with technical competence. This person should be able to understand the flows, but also have the ability to think outside of the box – strategic thinking and planning of process flow improvements.

Job Description

Salesforce admin support

Admin support to the Head of Service

Documentation of processes

Tech liaison between Branches and Processing Centre

Data reporting and analytics

Salesforce reporting and dashboard creation

Qualifications and Experience

Excellent High School and University Results

Qualification in one of the following, or similar: Process Engineering, Information Systems, Finance/Commerce

Background in data analytics or similar is favorable

Salesforce Admin Trailhead Certification is favorable

Experience with Salesforce is favorable

MS Suite literate (excel, reports)

Good command of English Language

Salary is market related and based on previous experience

Interview Process

PLEASE SEND CV

