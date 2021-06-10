Call Centre Agent at Exhilarate

Exhilarate Amanzimtoti is looking to hire outgoing, friendly and results driven individuals to join our team.
We are looking for individuals that love to work with people, can chat up a storm, are social butterfly’s, and have a positive ‘can do’ attitude towards achieving their goals and dreams
Responsibilities:
You will be required to contact clients and sell them on our products.
Generate future business opportunities.
Achieve individual sales targets to contribute to the team’s overall success
Skills & Requirements:
Above average communication skills in English & Afrikaans, Zulu/Xhosa advantageous
High level of self-confidence
Competitive and results-driven
Impeccable phone manner with the ability to quickly build rapport and influence people
Ability to think on your feet
Resilience to handle rejection, yet remain motivated
Previous outbound sales, telesales or call-centre would be beneficial.
Benefits:
Uncapped commission and incentives
Growth – leadership role
Full training
Ongoing mentorship and guidance
Please send your CV & Matric through to [Email Address Removed] or whatsapp us on [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Telephone Manner
- Time Management
- Contacting customers
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric