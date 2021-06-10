Call Centre Agent at Exhilarate

Exhilarate Amanzimtoti is looking to hire outgoing, friendly and results driven individuals to join our team.

We are looking for individuals that love to work with people, can chat up a storm, are social butterfly’s, and have a positive ‘can do’ attitude towards achieving their goals and dreams

Responsibilities:

You will be required to contact clients and sell them on our products.

Generate future business opportunities.

Achieve individual sales targets to contribute to the team’s overall success

Skills & Requirements:

Above average communication skills in English & Afrikaans, Zulu/Xhosa advantageous

High level of self-confidence

Competitive and results-driven

Impeccable phone manner with the ability to quickly build rapport and influence people

Ability to think on your feet

Resilience to handle rejection, yet remain motivated

Previous outbound sales, telesales or call-centre would be beneficial.

Benefits:

Uncapped commission and incentives

Growth – leadership role

Full training

Ongoing mentorship and guidance

Please send your CV & Matric through to [Email Address Removed] or whatsapp us on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Telephone Manner

Time Management

Contacting customers

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

