CHIEF DIRECTOR: HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT at HR Consultant Hub

Jun 10, 2021

  • Develop and Implement Strategies to address both current and future workforce needs in line with the strategic direction of the Department.
  • Organisational Design and Change Management Implementation to ensure that there is a endorsed structure that defines the purpose and functions that are aligned to the Department’s strategic goals and objectives.
  • Management of human resource practices and administration to ensure compliance with all prescripts.
  • Oversee the management of Organisational Performance aligned to organisational training needs to achieve the Department strategy.
  • Lead, Manage and Coordinate all key functions and projects of the Chief Directorate.
  • Develop and manage human and financial resources of the business unit.

Desired Skills:

  • Strategic capability and Leadership
  • People Management and empowerment
  • Programme and Project Management
  • Financial Management and Change Management. Problem solving and analysis
  • Client orientation and customer focus
  • Service Delivery Innovation
  • Honesty and Integrity

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

Our Client in public sector based in Johannesburg is looking for executive HR Director to lead the team.

