CHIEF DIRECTOR: HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT at HR Consultant Hub

Develop and Implement Strategies to address both current and future workforce needs in line with the strategic direction of the Department.

Organisational Design and Change Management Implementation to ensure that there is a endorsed structure that defines the purpose and functions that are aligned to the Department’s strategic goals and objectives.

Management of human resource practices and administration to ensure compliance with all prescripts.

Oversee the management of Organisational Performance aligned to organisational training needs to achieve the Department strategy.

Lead, Manage and Coordinate all key functions and projects of the Chief Directorate.

Develop and manage human and financial resources of the business unit.

Desired Skills:

Strategic capability and Leadership

People Management and empowerment

Programme and Project Management

Financial Management and Change Management. Problem solving and analysis

Client orientation and customer focus

Service Delivery Innovation

Honesty and Integrity

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Our Client in public sector based in Johannesburg is looking for executive HR Director to lead the team.

Learn more/Apply for this position