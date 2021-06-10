CHIEF DIRECTOR: HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT at HR Consultant Hub

- Develop and Implement Strategies to address both current and future workforce needs in line with the strategic direction of the Department.
- Organisational Design and Change Management Implementation to ensure that there is a endorsed structure that defines the purpose and functions that are aligned to the Department’s strategic goals and objectives.
- Management of human resource practices and administration to ensure compliance with all prescripts.
- Oversee the management of Organisational Performance aligned to organisational training needs to achieve the Department strategy.
- Lead, Manage and Coordinate all key functions and projects of the Chief Directorate.
- Develop and manage human and financial resources of the business unit.
Desired Skills:
- Strategic capability and Leadership
- People Management and empowerment
- Programme and Project Management
- Financial Management and Change Management. Problem solving and analysis
- Client orientation and customer focus
- Service Delivery Innovation
- Honesty and Integrity
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Our Client in public sector based in Johannesburg is looking for executive HR Director to lead the team.