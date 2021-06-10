Chief Financial Officer

CFO

Bloemfontein

A well-established and fast growing educational group is looking for a CFO to join their team. The CEO is looking for a business minded individual, with a strong commercial background, to assist on a strategic level. The candidate will be responsible for the full financial function and the aligning of the financial structures.

Chartered Accountant

7 Years Minimum experience

Management experience

