Chief Operations Officer at Progressive Business School in Sandton

We are looking for an experienced, entrepreneurial and dynamic Chief Operations Officer (COO) to oversee our Group of Companie’s ongoing operations and procedures. You will play as a key member of the company and responsible for the efficience of the business.

The COO role is a key member of the senior management team (EXCO) reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). You will have to maintain control of diverse business operations, so we expect you to be an experienced and efficient leader. If you have excellent people skills, business acumen and exemplary work ethics, we would like to meet you.

The goal of the COO position is to secure the functionality of business to drive extensive and sustaiable growth.

Responsibilies;

Design and implement business strategies, plans and procedures

Set comprehensive goals for performance and growth

Establish policies that promote company culture and vision

Oversee daily operations of the company and the work of executives (IT, Marketing, Sales, Finance etc.)

Lead employees to encourage maximum performance and dedication

Evaluate performance by analysing and interpreting data and metrics

Write and submit reports to the CEO in all matters of importance

Assist CEO in fundraising ventures

Participate in expansion activities (investments, acquisitions, corporate alliances etc.)

Manage relationships with partners/vendors

Requirements;

Proven experience as Chief Operations Officer or relevant role

Understanding of business functions such as HR, Finance, Marketing etc.

Demonstrable competence in strategic planning and business development

Experience in fundraising will be a plus

Working knowledge of data analysis and performance/operaion metrics

Working knowledge of IT/Business infastructure and MS Office

Oustanding organizational and leadership abilities

Excellent interpersonal and public speaking skills

Aptitute in decision-making and problem solving

B.Com / BA in Business Administration or relevant field; MSc/MBA is a plus

Experience within private tertiary education and or Consultancy industry will be an advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Degreed coupled with a minimum of 10+ years of relevant experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Tertiary Education

5 to 10 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Progressive and dynamic Business School in Sandown, Sandton

Employer & Job Benefits:

Normal Co Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position