Creditors Clerk

Knowledge and Experience Required
- Strong Understanding of Accounting Principles
- Experience in applying Accounting Principles
- Experience in Excel Software – including basic formulas and analysis of excel worksheet
- Experience in bookkeeping and strong understanding of bookkeeping principles
- Restaurant experience (preferred – not compulsory)
- Accounting qualification
Roles, Skills and Attributes Required
- Problem solving
- Good Communication Skills
- Credibility & Presence – Maintaining relationships with all store managers
- Attention to detail/ accuracy/ timeliness
- Deadline Driven
- Growth Mindset
Output and Accountabilities
- Creditors – Direct Suppliers
- Direct point of contact between the store administration department and centralised head office
- Direct point of contact between multiple suppliers and head office
- Receiving of all documentation from store administration department and review therefore, to confirm that documents are accurate and complete.
- Review of transactions on accounting system to supporting documentation, to ensure that transactions were captured validly, completely and accurately.
- Filing of documentation received from the operations, in an orderly manner.
- Ensuring that DCPs (Disciplines, controls and procedures) have been adhered to, as it relates to documentation prepared by receiving department, cash office and admin department.
- Reporting to managers on non-compliance with controls.
- Reconciliation of daily sales and purchases – between the accounting system to operations system
- Preparation of creditors reconciliations and submission to manager on a pre-determined date, for review.
- Resolution of outstanding supplier claims -timeously
- Bookkeeping Duties :
- Capturing of month end journals eg. depreciation, expense accruals, stock
- Maintenance of the VAT Control accounts.
- Analysis of income and expenses for the month, with the view to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity of information
- Analysis of income and expenses for the month, with the view to:
Find opportunity for cost savings
Highlight Expense trends – favourable or unfavourable
Highlight risks as it relates to controls
- Monthly preparation of financial statements
- Preparation of monthly VAT returns for submission to manager for review.
- Analysis and capturing of restaurant petty cash recons monthly.
- Additional tasks upon request of the direct manager.
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- bookkeeping
- accounts
About The Employer:
Famous retailer in Ballito and the North Coast