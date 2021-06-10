Creditors Clerk

Knowledge and Experience Required

Strong Understanding of Accounting Principles

Experience in applying Accounting Principles

Experience in Excel Software – including basic formulas and analysis of excel worksheet

Experience in bookkeeping and strong understanding of bookkeeping principles

Restaurant experience (preferred – not compulsory)

Accounting qualification

Roles, Skills and Attributes Required

Problem solving

Good Communication Skills

Credibility & Presence – Maintaining relationships with all store managers

Attention to detail/ accuracy/ timeliness

Deadline Driven

Growth Mindset

Output and Accountabilities

Creditors – Direct Suppliers

Direct point of contact between the store administration department and centralised head office

Direct point of contact between multiple suppliers and head office

Receiving of all documentation from store administration department and review therefore, to confirm that documents are accurate and complete.

Review of transactions on accounting system to supporting documentation, to ensure that transactions were captured validly, completely and accurately.

Filing of documentation received from the operations, in an orderly manner.

Ensuring that DCPs (Disciplines, controls and procedures) have been adhered to, as it relates to documentation prepared by receiving department, cash office and admin department.

Reporting to managers on non-compliance with controls.

Reconciliation of daily sales and purchases – between the accounting system to operations system

Preparation of creditors reconciliations and submission to manager on a pre-determined date, for review.

Resolution of outstanding supplier claims -timeously

Bookkeeping Duties :

Capturing of month end journals eg. depreciation, expense accruals, stock

Maintenance of the VAT Control accounts.

Analysis of income and expenses for the month, with the view to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity of information

Analysis of income and expenses for the month, with the view to:

Find opportunity for cost savings

Highlight Expense trends – favourable or unfavourable

Highlight risks as it relates to controls

Monthly preparation of financial statements

Preparation of monthly VAT returns for submission to manager for review.

Analysis and capturing of restaurant petty cash recons monthly.

Additional tasks upon request of the direct manager.

