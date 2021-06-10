Creditors Clerk

Jun 10, 2021

Knowledge and Experience Required

  • Strong Understanding of Accounting Principles
  • Experience in applying Accounting Principles
  • Experience in Excel Software – including basic formulas and analysis of excel worksheet
  • Experience in bookkeeping and strong understanding of bookkeeping principles
  • Restaurant experience (preferred – not compulsory)
  • Accounting qualification

Roles, Skills and Attributes Required

  • Problem solving
  • Good Communication Skills
  • Credibility & Presence – Maintaining relationships with all store managers
  • Attention to detail/ accuracy/ timeliness
  • Deadline Driven
  • Growth Mindset

Output and Accountabilities

  • Creditors – Direct Suppliers
  • Direct point of contact between the store administration department and centralised head office
  • Direct point of contact between multiple suppliers and head office
  • Receiving of all documentation from store administration department and review therefore, to confirm that documents are accurate and complete.
  • Review of transactions on accounting system to supporting documentation, to ensure that transactions were captured validly, completely and accurately.
  • Filing of documentation received from the operations, in an orderly manner.
  • Ensuring that DCPs (Disciplines, controls and procedures) have been adhered to, as it relates to documentation prepared by receiving department, cash office and admin department.
  • Reporting to managers on non-compliance with controls.
  • Reconciliation of daily sales and purchases – between the accounting system to operations system
  • Preparation of creditors reconciliations and submission to manager on a pre-determined date, for review.
  • Resolution of outstanding supplier claims -timeously
  • Bookkeeping Duties :
  • Capturing of month end journals eg. depreciation, expense accruals, stock
  • Maintenance of the VAT Control accounts.
  • Analysis of income and expenses for the month, with the view to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity of information
  • Analysis of income and expenses for the month, with the view to:

Find opportunity for cost savings
Highlight Expense trends – favourable or unfavourable
Highlight risks as it relates to controls

  • Monthly preparation of financial statements
  • Preparation of monthly VAT returns for submission to manager for review.
  • Analysis and capturing of restaurant petty cash recons monthly.
  • Additional tasks upon request of the direct manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors
  • bookkeeping
  • accounts

About The Employer:

Famous retailer in Ballito and the North Coast

