Cyber Threat Hunter

Qualifications & Experience:

B. degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math or related field or 5+ years of prior relevant experience with a focus on Cyber Security

Must have one of the following certifications:Should have 5 years of experience serving as a Snr SOC Analyst or Incident Responder SANS GCIH (GIAC Certified Incident Handler)

Security + ISACA certifications CISSP CEH/OSCP

Expertise in network and host-based analysis and investigation

Demonstrated experience planning and executing threat hunt missions

Understanding of complex Enterprise networks to include routing, switching, firewalls, proxies, load balancers

Working knowledge of common (HTTP, DNS, SMB, etc.) networking protocols

Familiar with operation of both Windows and Linux based systems

Proficient with scripting languages such as Python or PowerShell

ROLE PURPOSE:

The ideal Cyber Threat Hunter is process driven, curious, and enjoys identifying patterns and anomalies in data that are not immediately obvious.

Key Responsibilities:

Create Threat Models to better understand the CBP IT Enterprise, identify defensive gaps, and prioritize mitigations

Author, update, and maintain SOPs, playbooks, work instructions

Utilise Threat Intelligence and Threat Models to create threat hypotheses

Plan and scope Threat Hunt Missions to verify threat hypotheses

Experience with complex malware analysis

Proactively and iteratively search through systems and networks to detect advanced threats

Analyse host, network, and application logs in addition to malware and code

Prepare and report risk analysis and threat findings to appropriate stakeholders

Create, recommend, and assist with development of new security content as the result of hunt missions to include signatures, alerts, workflows, and automation

Coordinate with different teams to improve threat detection, response, and improve overall security posture of the Enterprise

Competencies:

Exceptionally self-motivated and directed.

Keen attention to detail

Superior analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities

Exceptional service orientation

Ability to motivate in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

