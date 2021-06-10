Qualifications & Experience:
- B. degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math or related field or 5+ years of prior relevant experience with a focus on Cyber Security
- Must have one of the following certifications:Should have 5 years of experience serving as a Snr SOC Analyst or Incident Responder
- SANS GCIH (GIAC Certified Incident Handler)
Security + ISACA certifications
- CISSP
- CEH/OSCP
- SANS GCIH (GIAC Certified Incident Handler)
- Expertise in network and host-based analysis and investigation
- Demonstrated experience planning and executing threat hunt missions
- Understanding of complex Enterprise networks to include routing, switching, firewalls, proxies, load balancers
- Working knowledge of common (HTTP, DNS, SMB, etc.) networking protocols
- Familiar with operation of both Windows and Linux based systems
- Proficient with scripting languages such as Python or PowerShell
ROLE PURPOSE:
The ideal Cyber Threat Hunter is process driven, curious, and enjoys identifying patterns and anomalies in data that are not immediately obvious.
Key Responsibilities:
- Create Threat Models to better understand the CBP IT Enterprise, identify defensive gaps, and prioritize mitigations
- Author, update, and maintain SOPs, playbooks, work instructions
- Utilise Threat Intelligence and Threat Models to create threat hypotheses
- Plan and scope Threat Hunt Missions to verify threat hypotheses
- Experience with complex malware analysis
- Proactively and iteratively search through systems and networks to detect advanced threats
- Analyse host, network, and application logs in addition to malware and code
- Prepare and report risk analysis and threat findings to appropriate stakeholders
- Create, recommend, and assist with development of new security content as the result of hunt missions to include signatures, alerts, workflows, and automation
- Coordinate with different teams to improve threat detection, response, and improve overall security posture of the Enterprise
Competencies:
- Exceptionally self-motivated and directed.
- Keen attention to detail
- Superior analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities
- Exceptional service orientation
- Ability to motivate in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.