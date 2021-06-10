Cyber Threat Hunter

Jun 10, 2021

Qualifications & Experience:

  • B. degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math or related field or 5+ years of prior relevant experience with a focus on Cyber Security
  • Must have one of the following certifications:Should have 5 years of experience serving as a Snr SOC Analyst or Incident Responder
    • SANS GCIH (GIAC Certified Incident Handler)
      Security + ISACA certifications
    • CISSP
    • CEH/OSCP
  • Expertise in network and host-based analysis and investigation
  • Demonstrated experience planning and executing threat hunt missions
  • Understanding of complex Enterprise networks to include routing, switching, firewalls, proxies, load balancers
  • Working knowledge of common (HTTP, DNS, SMB, etc.) networking protocols
  • Familiar with operation of both Windows and Linux based systems
  • Proficient with scripting languages such as Python or PowerShell

ROLE PURPOSE:

The ideal Cyber Threat Hunter is process driven, curious, and enjoys identifying patterns and anomalies in data that are not immediately obvious.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Create Threat Models to better understand the CBP IT Enterprise, identify defensive gaps, and prioritize mitigations
  • Author, update, and maintain SOPs, playbooks, work instructions
  • Utilise Threat Intelligence and Threat Models to create threat hypotheses
  • Plan and scope Threat Hunt Missions to verify threat hypotheses
  • Experience with complex malware analysis
  • Proactively and iteratively search through systems and networks to detect advanced threats
  • Analyse host, network, and application logs in addition to malware and code
  • Prepare and report risk analysis and threat findings to appropriate stakeholders
  • Create, recommend, and assist with development of new security content as the result of hunt missions to include signatures, alerts, workflows, and automation
  • Coordinate with different teams to improve threat detection, response, and improve overall security posture of the Enterprise

Competencies:

  • Exceptionally self-motivated and directed.
  • Keen attention to detail
  • Superior analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities
  • Exceptional service orientation
  • Ability to motivate in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position