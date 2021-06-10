Data Business Analyst

Jun 10, 2021

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Data Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5 years overall BA experience
  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT/Business Degree

Technical/Functional skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assisting with the business cases
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Responsibilities:

  • Managing business processes

  • Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions

  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Leadership
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication

and problem-solving

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

