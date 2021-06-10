Data Business Analyst

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Data Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

5 years overall BA experience

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT/Business Degree

Technical/Functional skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business cases

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Responsibilities:

Managing business processes

Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions

Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

Leadership

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication

and problem-solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

