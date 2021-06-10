Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Data Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Minimum years of experience:
- 5 years overall BA experience
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT/Business Degree
Technical/Functional skills:
Understanding of integration between different technologies
Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business cases
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Responsibilities:
Managing business processes
Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Leadership
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication
and problem-solving
Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!
Desired Skills:
- BA
- Cloud architecture
- reporting technology
- testing
- web
- digital
- agile
- risks
- requirement analysis
- planning
- monitoring
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree